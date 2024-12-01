Melvin Odoom leaves I’m A Celebrity fans ‘heartbroken’ as he struggles to keep going

I’m A Celebrity fans are worried about Melvin Odoom as he is clearly struggling with camp life. He has left some viewers feeling ‘heartbroken’ for him and worried he will quit.

After an overnight storm, no one in camp was feeling particularly lively, but Melvin was hit the hardest.

Melvin struggles on I’m A Celebrity

The weather really affected camp and Barry McGuigan even said: “In my entire 63 years of life, I have never ever seen such rain, never!”

New camp leaders Oti and Richard, however, had had an excellent sleep in the comfort of the leaders lodge.

However, it was Melvin who really suffered as his hammock got completely soaked overnight. He then had to sleep in the Bush Telegraph. He told his campmates: “I woke up, my sleeping bag was wet, my clothes were wet, everything.”

The rough night, lack of sleep and also general camp life saw Melvin’s spirits at an all-time low. He was teary as he spoke to Barry, who offered comfort with a hug. He also told him: “You’ll be alright, you’re gonna be absolutely fine. We’re all here for you, anytime you want us to help you or talk to you whatever. You can do it, you’re tough as hell I’m telling you!”

But it was Oti Mabuse who really managed to comfort Melvin thought. She told him: “You are doing so well Melvin and everyone will be proud of you, I promise you. It’s ok, you’re human.”

She added: “Remember why we’re here, the thing why you and I are pushing is because this is bigger than just you and I and we constantly have to remember why we’re here, what we stand for and who is watching us. And what it means when we do well. You know what it means? That’s why we wake up every day.”

Melvin then asked her to stay with him a little longer, she replied: “I’ll stay here as long as you need, I won’t go anywhere, I’ve got you until the end.”

Fans heartbroken for Melvin

Those watching at home were upset over how low Melvin appeared. Some even worried he would quit the show over it.

Big shout out to Melvin. Keep going! And perhaps more seriously. Do they have mental health support whilst they are actually in the jungle? It’s uncomfortable viewing; but the reality for Melvin is his mental health. #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/D2mPzPHR0L — Mark Scales (@IndeedItsMark) December 1, 2024

One wrote on X: “Producers pleeease for the love of god give Melvin a lil treat or something the man is in PAIN.”

“Yeah I can’t deal with seeing Melvin like that!” added one more. Others wrote: “Melvin is breaking my heart,” and “Melvin just broke my heart, bless him. He needed that cry then.”

“Poor ol’ Melvin. Looks like he’s had enough. Got a feeling he may walk. I hope he doesn’t,” worried another.

