I’m A Celebrity viewers accuse Dean McCullough of being ‘selfish’ amid chores

Tensions are heating up in the I’m A Celebrity camp as Dean McCullough is dividing opinions.

Dean has come under fire from both his fellow campmates and viewers for his repeated failure to pull his weight, leaving Melvin Odoom to shoulder the burden of camp chores.

Radio star Dean chose to take a shower instead of helping Melvin with the chores (Credit: ITV)

Dean on I’m A Celebrity

The pair were assigned to water collection duties for the week. But during Thursday’s episode, Dean was once again missing.

While Melvin hauled heavy buckets of water for the camp, Dean opted to have a shower, leaving Melvin visibly frustrated.

“I’m gonna have a scrub and then I’ll do a couple, mate,” Dean casually told Melvin before disappearing again.

As Melvin carried his fourth bucket of the morning, fellow campmates couldn’t help but notice Dean’s absence.

“Is Houdini with him?” Danny Jones quipped – a nod to Melvin’s nickname for Dean because of his frequent disappearing acts.

When Jane Moore informed the group that Dean was showering, Melvin sarcastically responded: “Houdini does another trick again!”

But the joke didn’t hide Melvin’s growing frustration.

“Come on Melvin, you’ve got to leave some for Dean to do!” Jane urged.

“Don’t hold your breath!” Barry McGuigan dryly added.

Thursday’s episode wasn’t the first time Dean’s actions – or lack thereof – have drawn criticism.

On Wednesday, Melvin openly expressed his annoyance over Dean’s reluctance to help with camp chores.

“This is a lone man situation. He’s very good at disappearing,” Melvin fumed.

Even when tasked with carrying just one pot of water back to camp, Dean complained, calling it “too difficult”.

He went on to moan. “That is no joke, the pot is so heavy. I hate doing the water guys… I don’t wanna do it anymore.”

Camp leader Danny wasn’t impressed, telling Dean: “Just get on with it, mate.”

Meanwhile, Melvin’s quick wit earned laughs from the camp when he jokingly dubbed Dean “Houdini”.

Oti Mabuse chimed in with, “Shots fired!” as Dean stood speechless.

Dean has been called out for not pulling his weight in camp (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb news

Viewers of the show were quick to voice their disdain for Dean’s jungle behaviour on Thursday, flooding X with comments.

“Dean needs to be voted out first, what a selfish man he is. #ImACeleb,” one fan fumed,

“I feel for Melvin, you can see he’s frustrated. Dean is very selfish. #ImACeleb,” another wrote.

A third agreed: “Dean is just selfish, lazy and entitled. #ImACeleb.”

