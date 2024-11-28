I’m A Celebrity star GK Barry shocks viewers with ‘shade’ towards Dean McCullough

I’m A Celebrity star GK Barry has left viewers in hysterics tonight with a dig at campmate Dean McCullough.

Tonight’s episode (November 28) saw the campmates divided into three teams as they took on the latest challenge. Danny Jones, Alan Halsall and Dean took on the trial called The Rank Bank.

They went against each other to win money for their teams. For the next couple of days, campmates will have to pay for basic needs such as using the dunny and taking a shower.

GK Barry made a cheeky swipe at Dean (Credit: ITV)

GK Barry on I’m A Celebrity

Following the trial, Alan‘s team won first place with $1100 on their card. Dean and Danny’s teams tied with $500 each.

As they returned to camp, it had transformed. The camp was now complete with turnstiles to use the dunny, shower, pool and bath at $10 a visit.

They also had a vending wall, depositing fresh filtered water and logs for the fire, for $10 each item.

And, if that wasn’t enough, they also had a treat machine to tempt them!

GK joked that Dean wasn’t “hard working” (Credit: ITV)

Discussing the new challenge in the Bush Telegraph, GK – real name Grace Keeling – couldn’t resist but make a dig at campmate Dean.

Dean has come under fire from both his campmates and viewers these past few days after moaning about his camp chores.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph tonight, jungle star GK said: “I don’t think [the new camp items] are going to tempt anyone.”

She then added: “We’re all quite hard working… minus Dean, God bless.”

Viewers were in hysterics over GK’s comment (Credit: ITV)

Her swipe left I’m A Celeb viewers shocked and in hysterics on X. One person said: “The shade GK Barry through at Dean I’m gone,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

Another wrote: “‘We’re all hard workers, minus Dean, God bless’ I CANNOT WITH GK,” followed by a laughing GIF.

A third wrote: “GK Barry: ‘We’re all hard workers minus Dean.’ The last few days the campmates have just been dragging him and I love it!”

