I’m A Celebrity star Maura Higgins finally admitted to dating Pete Wicks during a candid camp chat with GK Barry last night (December 2).

It came after she alluded to missing Pete on Monday night’s show.

In last night’s episode, Maura revealed her annoyance at being photographed kissing Pete earlier this year. However, the outspoken Love Island star didn’t stop there.

She also told GK Barry that she tells her mum everything about her sex life, and viewers were less than impressed…

Maura Higgins on Pete Wick romance

The ladies were doing their laundry in the creek when they got talking about their personal lives.

Maura said: “People can date and not be in a relationship, and take things slow without the whole media getting involved in your [bleep]ing [bleep].”

When Grace seconded Maura saying media attention “can ruin everything”, the latter continued: “What’s the point of getting them involved so soon when you just don’t know where it’s going to go?”

“It’s hard to keep relationships under wraps in this industry,” said the TikTok star. Grace said that when she started dating footballer Ella Rutherford, she told her: “Let’s keep this private.”

But Maura’s romance with Pete is no secret. “Well, we’ve already been [bleep]ing papped tongues down each other’s necks and we had no idea,” saud Maura. “We were outside a restaurant.”

Maura’s relationship with her mum

Maura said she had a vape in one hand and a cigarette in the other when snapped with Pete, to which Grace asked if her mum gets annoyed that she smokes.

Maura revealed that her mum was aware of her smoking habit, and she wouldn’t keep any secret from her. In fact, her mum knows whenever she sleeps with someone.

So Maura gets her class from her mother.

The I’m A Celebrity star said mum Sharon is “always very supportive”, before sharing: “I talk to my mum about everything. I mean, even if I slept with a guy, she’ll ask me: ‘What was he like in the bed?'”

Maura said her mum would get “every gory detail” about her sex life. Grace said it was a “dream relationship to have with any parent”, although she joked that her mum would have a “cardiac arrest” if she discussed her private life with her.

I’m A Celebrity viewers react

While the TikTok star approved Maura’s close relationship with her mum, viewers very much felt differently.

One viewer said: “So Maura gets her class from her mother. When has it ever been okay to talk about sex with your mum? Have some respect.”

“Is it just me who finds it weird that Maura tells her mum all the details about her sex life?” wrote another.

A third viewer said: “Maura’s mum asking her what her dates are like in bed. I could never.”

However, some argued it’s “normal” to be open with your parents. “People just don’t have normal relationships with their parents if they think what Maura said is weird. I love being open with my mum! We have the best relationship! We’re best friends,” wrote one user.

