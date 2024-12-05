I’m A Celeb star Tulisa has reportedly flown home from Australia ahead of the show’s series finale.

The reports come after the star broke her silence following claims her post-jungle disappearance was sparked by a ‘blazing row’ with her best pal Michelle McKenna and Michelle’s partner Daniel Johnson.

Since her departure from the jungle, Tulisa has said she’s battling “little demons,” and that reentry into everyday life has been “overwhelming”.

The singer also archived all of Michelle’s Instagram posts about Tulisa’s time in camp. And she decided not to appear on I’m A Celebrity spin-off Unpacked.

Earlier today (December 5), it was claimed that Michelle and Tulisa had fallen out. The N-Dubz star then took to social media to address the claims. Now, it’s been alleged that she’s flown home from Australia, ‘snubbing’ the show’s final.

Tulisa deleted all the I’m A Celebrity content her friend had posted to her Instagram soon after leaving the show (Credit: YouTube)

Tulisa flies home

According to the Daily Mail, the singer has boarded a flight back to the UK.

Eliminated I’m A Celebrity contestants are usually on hand to congratulate the King or Queen of the Jungle.

However, the report claims that Tulisa is currently heading home to Manchester, instead of attending the series finale.

Jane Moore revealed in her newspaper column today that Tulisa had left the hotel that the I’m A Celebrity campmates had been staying at. Tulisa was also absent when Melvin Odoom headed to the hotel after his elimination.

Rumours of ‘beef’ between Tulisa and her pal

Fans were disappointed when Tulisa exited the I’m A Celebrity camp earlier this week, but her friend Michelle was there to greet her. They had a big hug, and all was well. But that’s about as far as we get before we reach obstacles to understanding the course of events.

Since returning to the JW Marriott hotel, no one has seen Tulisa and Michelle together, The Sun reports, despite them being bosom buddies for a decade, and Michelle being there to greet her out of the jungle.

An anonymous source alleged to MailOnline that Tulisa was annoyed about some of the social media posting Michelle had done on her account while she was filming the show.

The Mail’s source highlighted one post in particular, in which Michelle and her partner Daniel showed themselves relishing a free dinner, courtesy of ITV.

‘Annoyed’

“They were only in Australia because of Tulisa. It felt like they were revelling in the situation and taking liberties on her kindness,” the source claimed.

“Michelle and Daniel were there, on a trip funded by ITV and only because of Tulisa. They were there because of her and she trusted them with her social media.

“When she got out of the jungle and saw what had been put on there, she was upset and it prompted a huge row. You can’t help but think that seeing her friends living it up like that while she was roughing it in the jungle must have really annoyed her.”

Tulisa was a voice of cool wisdom on several occasions during her two-week stint in the jungle (Credit: YouTube)

Tulisa hasn’t argued with Michelle in more than 10 years

Now, the singer has rubbished MailOnline’s account.

She posted on Instagram saying she had “absolutely no issue” with Michelle’s posts on her Instagram.

“I haven’t argued with my best mate in over 10 years,” she explained.

Tulisa was the third evictee from the jungle (Credit: /YouTube)

“We literally don’t have arguments, they don’t exist in our world. Only love. Same with my bro,” she went on, referring to Michelle’s partner Daniel. “That’s what makes us so strong and my soul fam so special to me.

“But leave my Shelly [Michelle McKenna] and Dan [Daniel Johnson] alone please.”

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

