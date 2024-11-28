Almost two weeks since it began, and friends and family have started to arrive in Australia – and it looks like I’m a Celebrity star Coleen Rooney’s mum wanted to give an update on her kids.

Fans have loved watching Coleen Rooney in the jungle, and believe she could go very far in the competition. But someone who has always believed in her is her mum, Colette.

As friends and family land in Australia, Coleen’s two youngest sons joined their grandparents to support their mum.

I’m A Celebrity star Coleen Rooney’s mum gives update on her sons (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Coleen Rooney’s mum lands in Australia

But as they landed in the airport, Coleen’s mum gave an update on the boys’ life, without her around.

She revealed to The Sun that the boys have been missing Coleen and one has been struggling a lot – but decided not to reveal which boy.

Her mum said: “One of them has been really quiet and subdued. They have been really good, to tell you the truth. I think it’s because they have been able to see her on TV.

“If they hadn’t been able to see her, it would have been different. But not much longer now.”

Colette arrived in Brisbane, alongside Coleen’s sons, eight-year-old Kit, and six-year-old Cass.

If the show follows previous series’ patterns then her sons could make a surprise appearance in the camp, if Coleen makes it to the emotional friends and family episode.

Wayne Rooney called into I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked to show support for Coleen (Credit: ITV)

Wayne Rooney shows support for his wife

Despite many hoping Wayne Rooney would be the one greeting his wife at the end of the bridge, the WAG had previously confirmed he wouldn’t be able to fly out because of his football duties.

That doesn’t mean he isn’t supportive though, as he would post a lot on X (formerly Twitter), encouraging people to vote for her to do the trials.

He also made a surprise appearance on I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked, where he spoke about how he has enjoyed watching the show.

Coleen has been using her Wagatha Christie detective skills while being in the camp, as she was the first one to catch on that all wasn’t as it seemed in the Junkyard. Meanwhile, she also called Dean out when she noticed his potentially fake reaction to a challenge.

