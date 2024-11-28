Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly have teased a major shake-up that’s set to cause a stir in the I’m A Celebrity camp.

Appearing on the spin-off show Unpacked, the duo revealed the upcoming twist: the camp will be split into three teams of four, with new challenges and tough choices awaiting the celebrities.

Each team will then compete to win cash for a team card.

Ant and Dec revealed that the campmates will be split into teams (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec on I’m A Celebrity

The twist doesn’t end with the division of teams. Dec revealed that the cash-loaded cards come with a unique set of rules.

“They’re going to have to pay for everything,” he explained. “If they want to use the dunny… Everything. Essentials…”

Ant chimed in, adding: “So they’ve got to weigh up, ‘Do I have a treat, or do I get shower gel?'”

Dec hinted at the potential for conflict as the teams will have shared finances. “It’s a team account.” he said. “So three of you share the money in camp.”

Host Joel Dommett seemed excited as he called it “such a big twist”.

Fans are already buzzing about how this twist will challenge the camp dynamics.

“I can’t wait to see the mini teams,” one fan gushed. “I lowkey hope we get the drama of an entire terrified team, or the arguments finally starting over the credit card spending because you know some people will be a bad influence.”

“Oooh, it’s getting interesting… 3 teams of 4 tomorrow!” Another agreed.

Ant and Dec faced criticism for helping Tulisa with her trial (Credit: ITV)

Tulia’s trial on I’m A Celeb

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the hosts during the main episode on Wednesday night.

Ant and Dec faced criticism from fans for their involvement in Tulisa’s Bushtucker trial.

The singer and former X Factor judge was strapped to a spinning clock while answering general knowledge questions as creepy crawlies rained down on her.

As Tulisa struggled, Ant and Dec offered her hints – an act that didn’t sit well with some viewers.

“Why are Ant and Dec trying to help Tulisa?!” One fan questioned on social media.

Another complained: “Who’s answering the questions in this trial – Ant and Dec or Tulisa?”

“Ant and Dec definitely like Tulisa, so much help this trial,” a third viewer noted.

Tulisa ultimately completed the trial, earning five meals for the camp.

