Angry Ginge handed ‘warning’ over I’m A Celebrity chore conflict: ‘It might knock him’

Angry Ginge has caused quite the stir on I’m A Celebrity with his washing-up conflict.

For a while, Ginge got to live a slightly more luxurious time in the camp, as he and Aitch were the leaders. But things changed, and the best pals found themselves on washing-up duties.

It’s safe to say they weren’t too happy with that. And before Vogue exited the camp, she, alongside Kelly Brook, clashed quite a bit with Ginge over the chores.

What happened with the washing up chores on I’m A Celebrity?

Ginge felt like everyone didn’t need to use the bowls for the morning and afternoon doses of rice. Instead, he felt like they should use the containers sometimes so that there was less washing to do for him and Aitch.

However, this didn’t go down well with the others, who remained adamant that they are entitled to have clean bowls whenever they should want them. And they also felt like because he had time on the throne, he wasn’t aware that this has been happening the entire time.

The whole debate left quite a few I’m A Celebrity fans concerned about Ginge’s future on the show. From before they all arrived, Ginge was a favourite to be crowned King of the Jungle. And now, many feared this could change his fate.

Taking to X, a few people commented on how their own opinions on Ginge have changed.

One wrote: “I actually liked Ginge and Aitch until this washing up tantrum they are throwing. The other celebs washed up after each meal when it was their chore. And no one moaned. Just get on with it. Everyone else has done. Stop whining!”

Another added: “Ginge is doing the washing up that everybody else already has. He has not got a leg to stand on here.”

But PR expert Joseph Hagan from Streamline PR, spoke exclusively us at Entertainment Daily about Ginge’s future on the show.

Angry Ginge handed ‘warning’ over behaviour

Joseph told us: “Moments like the washing-up tension or the sweets incident can definitely shift how a contestant is viewed. But they don’t automatically damage someone’s chances in the long run.

“Angry Ginge entered the series with a strong fan base and a very clear persona, which gives him resilience. A brief dip in public sentiment on social media isn’t unusual, especially when episodes focus on conflict.

“But these moments tend to pass when the storyline moves on, or he is shown in a more positive light again. The audience also responds well to authenticity, and Ginge has been consistent in his character, which works in his favour.”

However, Joseph did admit that everything can obviously change, and Ginge has to carry himself a certain way to ensure it doesn’t damage him further.

He said: “If he acknowledges the tension, shows a softer moment, or takes part in a trial that brings the camp together, public perception can shift back very quickly. These shows often reward redemption arcs rather than perfection.

“While it might knock him slightly in the short-term, it is unlikely to completely derail his chances of making the final. They key is how he carries himself in the next few episodes.

“His existing popularity means he is very much still in the running.”

So, while it appears Ginge’s big fanbase could get him through to the final, he definitely needs to be cautious over the next few episodes.

Or he could find himself with an earlier exit than any of us ever expected!

