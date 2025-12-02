I’m A Celebrity star Martin Kemp issued warning by wife Shirlie over ‘lack of airtime’

Martin Kemp’s wife Shirlie has issued the I’m A Celebrity star a warning, as his family are concerned about his lack of airtime on the series.

The singer is currently in the jungle with the other celebrities, such as Angry Ginge and Aitch. But they’re concerned, along with fans, that he’s not being shown like the other campmates and is at risk of elimination.

Shirlie gave a strong piece of advice to her husband, as his family complain other stars are getting more airtime.

Martin’s family annoyed over his lack of airtime on I’m A Celebrity

His family taken to social media to poke fun at (and slightly fume about) the fact that Angry Ginge’s ear seems to be getting more screen time than Martin himself. Fans have also started to question why the former Spandau Ballet star keeps disappearing from the edit.

Their latest gripe came after Jack Osbourne and Lisa Riley treated campmates to a puppet show starring, yes, Angry Ginge’s ears. And still no sign of Martin.

Messaging from Martin’s official X account, the Kemp family complained: “Not ginge’s talking ear having more screen time than martin. #ImACeleb.”

A second message read: “If we keep voting for Martin Kemp to stay in #ImACeleb, and he’s the only person left in the camp, they’ll HAVE TO INCLUDE HIM IN THE EPISODE?!??!”

They also hammered their point home by sharing a mock-up of a Where’s Wally book. Instead, it was titled Where’s Martin and, sharing a picture on X, they remarked: “Available in all-good bookstores: ‘Where’s Martin?’ The official tie-in for this series of #ImACeleb. Includes more sightings than the actual show.”

Wife Shirlie warns I’m A Celebrity’s Martin Kemp to ‘do more’

Martin’s family aren’t the only ones who are fed up at the singer’s lack of airtime in this year’s I’m A Celebrity. Fans have been furiously demanding they see more of him for days.

Last night, another viewer wrote: “Serious question, how is Martin Kemp still in there? I guess his fan base is massive because we’ve basically not seen him for a week and a half.”

Someone else added: “Ngl I keep forgetting Martin’s there. Whenever anyone mentions Martin I think, who ? Oh yea Martin Kemp I forgot he was there.”

Meanwhile, Martin’s wife Shirlie has appeared on ITV1’s Lorraine live from Australia. The 80s singer is currently Down Under waiting for her husband to leave the jungle.

Touching upon his lack of airtime, Shirlie hinted that she is frustrated with him for ‘not doing enough’ while in the jungle.

“I think Martin’s being quite quiet though, because that’s naturally who he is,” Shirlie said.

“He’s quite quiet and likes to listen. Sometimes I want to say to him, ‘Martin, come on, do more!’ But I think it’s a good detox and a rest for him.”

Martin’s wife Shirlie demands more trials

Lorraine told Shirlie she believes Martin could make it all the way to the final. But Shirlie disagreed – due to his lack of Bushtucker Trials.

Shirley added: “He needs more trials, he’s not doing enough. I think he’s very comfortable. He’s not doing anything to annoy anyone, so no one is voting for him to do a horrible trial. He would be up for it.”

Martin now faces the chop along with the rest of the remaining campmates – Jack, Lisa, Tom Read Wilson, Ruby Wax, Angry Ginge, Aitch, Shona McGarty and Kelly Brook all find themselves in the danger zone as the numbers dwindle.

Vogue Williams became the third star to leave the jungle last night, and with another eviction looming, the pressure is well and truly on. Tonight’s episode kicks off at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, and it’s anyone’s guess who’ll be next to go.

So, will Martin hang in there for one more night? Fans are certainly hoping so.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday December 2, 2025.

