I’m A Celebrity fans ‘excited’ as Shona McGarty takes on first heights trial of the series

Shona McGarty is set to be suspended very high in the air during tonight’s I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial, and fans are absolutely thrilled.

Last night saw Vogue Williams be the third star to say goodbye to jungle life. But as the countdown to the final continues, the stakes are getting higher and higher.

But one consistent complaint of this series (and there have been a few) is that the trials seem easier. So, when it was revealed that tonight will be the return of the heights trial, fans immediately rejoiced.

Shona walks the plank tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity heights trial returns

The I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial is called ‘Walk The Plank’. It sees Shona walk along a suspended plank to retrieve stars for the camp.

But of course, in true I’m A Celebrity style, Shona won’t be alone up there. And with the threat of falling literally everywhere, it’s bound to be a high-stakes trial.

In the preview, Shona began the trial, and she looked quite steady on her feet. Before she had a “little wobble” that was called out by hosts Ant and Dec.

But as she continued walking the plank – in her stylish pirate outfit – things started getting even more narrow.

As Shona continued, she spotted a star which was hanging from the very narrow plank. Very slowly, Shona started getting down low.

Dec tried to lighten the mood by joking: “That’s the yoga coming in handy” but Shona admitted: “I don’t do yoga!” which had the hosts laughing: “That’s a shame.”

Things got a bit wobbly for Shona and she nervously explained that she was trying to keep her feet “straight on the path”.

But just as she managed to lift the star up, it looked like she almost took a tumble, leaving Ant and Dec open-mouthed.

However, the preview ended, and I’m A Celebrity viewers will just have to tune in tonight to see how many stars Shona McGarty took back to camp in the latest Bushtucker Trial.

Shona tries to win stars for camp (Credit: ITV)

Fans excited to see Shona McGarty win stars

However, I’m A Celebrity viewers were thrilled when the news of the latest trial was revealed on Unpacked last night.

It was explained that it is the first height trial of the series. And Shona will be 100 feet in the air. And with some fans thinking the trials had been too easy this year, many were glad for the change.

Taking to X, one viewer penned: “High trial at last!”

Another added: “Yes, finally a height trial tomorrow!”

“Shona is going to do the heights trial.. I thought they may have selected Ginge or Martin. But I think Shona will do alright with it” a third added.

An excited fan wrote: “A height trial at last! Hurrah!” while another penned: “Yes, an in the air trial! It feels like they are listening to us! Love this.”

Another added: “This trial looks sick. We are so back.”

How Shona does in tonight’s trial remains to be seen. But it’s clear that everyone is excited to see her walk the plank. We’re sure she will do the camp proud!

