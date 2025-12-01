Eliminated I’m A Celebrity star Alex Scott reveals ‘truth’ behind Shona and Aitch ‘soft spot’ romance rumours

Alex Scott was the first celebrity to leave I’m A Celebrity this year and, following her stint in the jungle, she has opened up about the budding jungle romance between Shona McGarty and Aitch.

The rumour mill went into overdrive after Aitch admitted he had a “soft spot” for Shona. However, according to Alex, he didn’t actually mean that he was falling for the ex-EastEnder…

‘Truth’ behind Aitch’s ‘soft spot’ comment about Shona

Speaking to The Mirror, Alex appeared to shut down romance rumours as she claimed that Aitch said he had a “soft spot” for Shona after she came out of her shell.

“Shona has been through a lot before coming on the show, and it’s allowed her to get rid of anxieties and insecurities she had about herself,” Alex revealed.

“We’ve seen her grow into this beautiful butterfly. I think that’s why I was so close to her.”

She then dashed the hopes of those hoping for a jungle romance as she said: “When Aitch said: ‘I have a soft spot for Shona,’ it’s because we all saw this amazing person starting to shine.”

Shona’s pre-jungle heartbreak

It makes sense that Shona might not be ready for a relationship. After much speculation about her relationship status, Shona recently revealed that she had split up with fiancé David Brack

She made the emotional admission to Tom Read Wilson after Kelly Brook and Aitch started discussing marriage and engagement. While the pair were talking, Shona stood up and abruptly left the conversation.

“I just broke up with my fiancé, so I just walked away,” she told Tom. “I think you did a really sensible thing,” he replied. “Sometimes you have to tread water where you are.” Shona continued: “I really want a family. I’d love to be a mummy and a wife.”

Imparting his wisdom, Tom said: “Focus on you now, what turns you on in your talents. People in your orbit will celebrate you and your orbit will grow, and one day by accident somewhere in that orbit will be that person.”

