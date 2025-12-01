I’m A Celebrity 2025: Vogue Williams accused of ruining Jack Osbourne’s chances during Letters From Home Trial

I’m A Celebrity viewers were up in arms after last night’s Letters From Home trial, accusing Vogue Williams of “bullying” Eddie Kadi into ditching the right answer.

Vogue, Eddie and Martin Kemp ended up sending Jack Osbourne’s precious letter straight into the blender after flubbing a seemingly simple question. They were asked how old Jack was when he first appeared in The Osbournes. Eddie was confident he had it nailed at 16 – he even told the others he knew it – but Vogue pushed for 14, and the group reluctantly followed her lead.

When the number turned out to be wrong, fans at home were fuming, convinced Jack’s heartfelt message could’ve been saved if they’d listened to Eddie.

As a result, Jack’s letter didn’t just get lost – it was completely obliterated, reduced to mush in the blender.

I’m A Celebrity’s Vogue Williams loses Jack Osbourne’s letter

The mishap unfolded during Sunday’s episode, as the campmates were divided into small groups and sent deep into the jungle to compete for those all-important letters from home. Each team had to tackle a question about one of their co-stars, with a correct answer securing the treasured note.

But there was no room for error. One wrong guess and the letter in question was immediately blitzed to bits – a fate poor Jack’s message didn’t escape.

Vogue, Eddie and Martin were challenged with winning letters for Jack, Lisa Riley and Tom Read Wilson. For Lisa, they were asked: “What show Lisa present between 1998 and 2002?”

The options were Spingwatch, You’ve Been Framed, Supermarket Sweep and Naked Attraction. The trio correctly picked You’ve Been Framed, which saved Lisa’s letter from the blender.

But when it came to Jack’s, it was a different story. Vogue, Eddie and Martin were asked: “How old was Jack when the first episode of The Osbournes aired in 2002 on MTV?”

Eddie instantly said: “I am telling you now, it was 16.” Vogue replied: “I want to say 15.” Yet the options were 16, 12, 18 and 14. Vogue continued, “definitely not 14” and switched the ’14’ blender on.

She went on: “Let’s eliminate, let’s do 12 first.” The 12 blunder was then switched on. “14 or 16?” Vogue said. Eddie told her and Martin: “16 is in my heart.”

Vogue put her head in her hands and said: “I just know that he said he left school when he was 15. So do we think 14 is the right answer?” Eddie reluctantly agreed: “Yeah, yeah.”

Eddie flipped the ’14’ switch and Jack’s letter was immediately blended. Vogue gasped: “His letter’s gone. Oh my god, I feel so guilty. Okay, okay, let’s gather ourselves and move on.”

The trio then won Tom’s letter. They correctly answered that Tom’s specialist subject on Celebrity Mastermind was My Fair Lady.

I’m A Celebrity fans turn on Vogue

Vogue, Martin and Eddie reflected on their loss in the Bush Telegraph before heading back to camp. Vogue said: “I just feel like it was the luck of the draw. We just didn’t get it right. We weren’t there on the day and that’s it.”

As they approached their campmates, Vogue muttered: “I feel awful. Oh my God, this is bad.” She then told the group: “So we got Lisa, Tom and Jack. Lisa, we got it right.”

Martin continued: “Also we had Tom’s and, of course, we got it right.” Eddie was left to break the news to Jack about his letter. “We got that one wrong,” he said. Vogue added: “Sorry, Jack.”

Jack looked crestfallen. He insisted: “Honestly, I swear I didn’t want the letter. I’d rather just be in this, suck it up and just ride it.”

But fans were unimpressed. Writing on X, one said: “Vogue is doing my head in, like you completely bullied Eddie into changing his mind.” A second remarked: “Vogue (bleep)… Eddie kept saying it.”

One viewer even disliked how they created tension before telling him he wasn’t receiving one.

“Why did they need to walk into camp and build up to telling Jack they lost his letter?” One asked. “Poor bloke.”

While someone else referred to the MTV star losing his father Ozzy earlier this year. They wrote: “Vogue… why didn’t you just listened to Eddie? Out of all of them Jack was probably the one who needed a letter from his family most… he’s still grieving.”

Who is at risk of eviction tonight?

Eddie’s jungle journey came to an end on Sunday night, leaving ten famous faces still battling it out for survival. Everyone is now on the chopping block in tonight’s episode (Monday December 1) – Vogue, Martin, Lisa, Jack, Tom, Ruby Wax, Shona McGarty and Aitch, along with Kelly Brook and Angry Ginge.

It’s a vote to save, so viewers get five free votes to throw behind their favourites via the ITV app or at ITV.com/vote/iac.

I’m A Celebrity returns tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, with phone lines closing during the show. Another campmate will be heading for the bridge before the credits roll at 10.20pm.

After that disastrous Letters From Home trial, fans are already wondering: could Vogue be the next to go?

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday December 1, 2025.

