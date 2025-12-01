I’m A Celebrity has found itself embroiled in a racism row following Eddie Kadi’s elimination last night (Sunday, November 30).

Eddie’s exit comes just days after Alex Scott left the jungle. Fans have claimed it’s racist that the first two celebrities out have been the only two stars who are not white.

Eddie is out (Credit: ITV)

Eddie Kadi eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

Last night saw Eddie leave the jungle.

The star was up against Vogue Williams in the bottom two. However, unfortunately for Eddie, he had fewer votes than Vogue, meaning his time in the jungle was over.

“I feel like I’ve been here for a year, honestly,” Eddie told Ant and Dec after.

“It’s literally changed my life.”

Fans of the show were furious that Eddie was out.

“How has Vogue outstayed Eddie?” one viewer fumed. “Eddie going??? Over Vogue??? How did we fall so far? This is absolutely insane,” another said.

“Eddie leaving I did not expect that,” a third wrote.

Alex was first out (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity embroiled in ‘racism’ row

Now, some fans have accused viewers of racism, with two non-white celebrities out first.

“Gonna call it what it is, racism,” one viewer said of the result. “First Alex, then Eddie. Eddie……???? Over some of the other campmates??? Say what you want, but this screams racism,” another said.

“#ImACeleb voters are never beating the racism allegations,” a third wrote.

“Yeah, it has to be racism at this point. Wtf,” another fumed. “Wait so Kelly is right there but the person voted out is the only other black person left,” a fifth said.

“The fact that Alex and Eddie, the only two black contestants, are the first to be voted out, really shows how [bleeping] racist and homophobic the British public is,” another added.

Fans have hit back at the allegations (Credit: ITV)

Fans hit back

“And next out of the jungle…..the black guy ….. shocked to my core that the “Great British Public” would do such a thing! Not,” another wrote.

“Another year of #ImACeleb and the first two campmates out are the only two black people on the show. No way Vogue was more popular than Eddie. Dancing on Ice never let a woman contestant win, now I’m a Celeb won’t let black people win, @ITV what is wrong with you people?” another asked.

However, there were plenty of fans who were quick to hit back at the racism allegations.

“The first 2 to go have nothing to do with race. They’re both just boring [bleeps] with nothing about them,” one fan said.

“You vote who you want to keep in, not who you want to get out surely you understand? Just because he hasn’t got a fanbase doesn’t mean it’s racism,” another said.

“It’s not racism, the public vote to save their favourite celebrity not evict them. Obviously, Eddie and Alex don’t have such a big fan base as the other celebrities,” a third wrote.

“Not really, he’s boring, so was Alex Scott, nothing to do with race ,just very boring,” another argued.

“Gonna call it what it is, he’s just not got a big enough fan base to keep him in,” another added.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Monday, December 1) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

