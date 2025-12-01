I’m A Celebrity fans perform U-turn on ‘entitled’ Ruby Wax as her behaviour blasted

Ruby Wax became camp leader in the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity (November 30), but viewers really didn’t like what they saw.

The comedian won by a landslide vote, replacing Shona McGarty after she was caught using contraband for the second time.

“Things are about to change,” Ruby declared. “No more Mrs Nice Guy!”

Has Ruby gone too far? (Credit: ITV)

Ruby Wax assumes role of camp leader

Wax donned a hastily-made crown and veil and, immediately, started throwing her weight around. She demanded that Shona should be her footstool, Aitch should be her jester of sorts, and that Angry Ginge should be her own personal dancer. She also demanded Shona go into isolation in the telephone box.

Jack Osbourne was unimpressed by this new regime, saying: “Ruby as leader, pure insanity. The craziest dictatorship I think the world will ever know.”

Jack then went on to plan a coup with Aitch and Ginge. “We are making a stand versus them,” Ginge said. “I’ve got a lot of things on my chest that need to come off,” Aitch added, while Jack declared: “Viva la revolution!”

Viewers react to ‘entitled’ Ruby Wax

From the start, viewers have been unsure about Ruby, but she soon won them over when she did her first Bushtucker Trial. Since then, she’s been a fan favourite. However, based on some viewers’ latest commentary, that might not be the case anymore.

For many viewers, Wax’s perceived laziness and ‘digs’ have been an issue for a while. But becoming camp leader seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“Ruby complaining about the length of time food takes to cook when she does sweet FA,” one complained. A second added that she was “a pain and very entitled”.

“Ruby, your little digs are annoying me tonight!” a third wrote.

A fourth continued: “Ruby’s funny, but she is so selfish and has had it the most easiest in camp. She thinks she can get away with it because she’s Ruby Wax and that the others can have it harder, but when they do something wrong, they’re called out for it. She should be too.”

Also commenting on Wax’s comedic prowess, a fifth said: “There is being funny, and there’s being mean, and Ruby has been on the edge or wrong side too many times for my comfort.”

Shona was ousted as camp leader (Credit: ITV)

Why exactly was Shona ousted as camp leader?

Last night’s episode was particularly eventful, as Shona initially became camp leader. She replaced Aitch and Angry Ginge. Shona chose fellow soap star Lisa Riley as her deputy. However, it wasn’t long until fresh contraband allegations rocked the camp.

Shona had discovered butter — a contraband item — in the food trunk. “I don’t know where it came from,” she told the Bush Telegraph, but I saw it and my eyes lit up and I used it.”

As she came clean to her campmates, she appealed: “Please don’t hate me.” Shona then added: “I’m not responsible for it, but I used it.”

With that, her brief tenure as camp leader came to an end, leaving campmates to struggle under the Wax regime.

