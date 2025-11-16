I’m A Celebrity star Jack Osbourne on why he ‘enjoyed’ going to rehab aged 17 and what Ozzy would’ve said about ITV show

I’m A Celebrity star Jack Osbourne, who found fame back in the early noughties, is joining an all-star cast in the jungle this weekend.

Roughing it up in the jungle comes after a sad few months for the star. In July, Jack lost his father, Ozzy Osbourne. The Black Sabbath singer died aged 76 following years of health battles.

Speaking to The Sun after touching down in Oz, Jack opened up about the possibility of his grief being discussed with his fellow celebs in camp.

“I think things will naturally come up, and I’m not necessarily going to stray away from too many things,” he said. “But, you know, obviously, there are certain things I probably won’t discuss on a nationally televised show that’s filmed 24/7.”

Who is Jack Osbourne?

Jack is the youngest child and only son of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

The star rocketed to fame back in the early noughties thanks to the smash hit MTV reality series, The Osbournes. The series followed the lives of Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and his sister, Kelly, primarily in their Beverly Hills home.

The Osbournes was considered a pioneering reality TV series, which ushered in an era of shows focusing on the home lives of celebrities.

Following the conclusion of The Osbournes in 2005, Jack went on to appear in a string of shows, including Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie, You Don’t Know Jack and Jack Osbourne: Fearless.

In 2011, Jack competed on Dancing with the Stars, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing, finishing in third place.

Between 2016 and 2018, Jack and Ozzy starred in a reality show for the History Channel, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, which saw them visit various historical sites and learn more about the quirkier side of history.

Since then, he has hosted a range of TV shows centered around the supernatural and the unexplained. One series, The Osbournes: I Want to Believe, saw Jack trying to convince his skeptical parents of the existence of various paranormal phenomena.

How old is Jack Osbourne?

Jack was born on November 8, 1985, in London, England. This makes him 40 years old.

Jack spent his first six years in the Chiltern Hills, Buckinghamshire, before his parents relocated to LA. However, a year later, they moved back to Buckinghamshire.

When he was 11, Jack and his family moved once again, this time to Beverly Hills.

In 2012, he became a naturalised citizen of the US.

What is Jack Osbourne’s illness?

In June 2012, Jack revealed that he had been diagnosed with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks the protective myelin sheath of nerves in the brain and spinal cord. This disrupts nerve signals and can cause a wide range of issues, including vision problems, numbness or tingling, fatigue, problems with balance and/or coordination, and muscle weakness or spasms. There is no cure for MS at present, although there are treatments that can help manage symptoms and modify the disease’s course.

Jack received his diagnosis after losing 60% of his vision in his right eye at the time.

Speaking to HELLO! at the time, he admitted that at first he’d been “angry and upset” about his diagnosis. However, he had since changed his attitude to one of “adapt and overcome”. He did admit the timing hadn’t been ideal, however. “The timing was so bad. I’d just had a baby, work was going great – I kept thinking, why now?” he said.

Jack inject Copaxone medication daily for his MS, so I’m A Celebrity viewers can expect that to continue during his jungle stint.

He also uses vitamin supplements and hormone replacement therapy, and has even travelled to Europe for stem cell therapy. Jack has also made lifestyle changes to help combat the disease, including minimising stress, altering his diet, and exercising regularly.

ITV’s compulsory medical will have also ensured that he is fit to take part in the show.

Jack’s addiction battle

Jack battled addiction from a very young age. At the age of 17, he went to rehab after getting addicted to OxyContin. OxyContin is the brand name for a prescription opioid painkiller. The Mayo Clinic advises people take between 10 to 30 milligrams every four hours as needed. Jack was taking 400 milligrams a day, mixing the painkiller with a bottle of bourbon.

He went to a rehabilitation facility for 60 days in April 2003. However, due to being a minor, he couldn’t detox at a drug rehab. Instead he, was sent to a psych ward with other kids “who were in various stages of mental health crises”.

“Once I got into the routine of treatment, I enjoyed it,” he told Big Think in 2024. “I liked it because I was being treated like a kid again: I had chores, responsibilities, and a really strict schedule.”

Jack left rehab sober, and has remained sober for more than two decades since.

How many children has Jack Osbourne got?

Jack is the proud father of four children.

The star welcomed his first child, a daughter, Pearl Clementine, in April 2012, with his then-girlfriend, Lisa Stelley.

After tying the knot later that year, they next welcomed another daughter, Andy Rose, in June 2015.

In February 2018, they had their third daughter, Minnie Theodora.

However, in May 2018, Jack and Lisa announced their separation, with their divorce finalised in March 2019.

In December 2021, Jack got engaged to interior designer Aree Gearhart. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter, Maple Artemis, in July 2022. In September 2023, Jack and Aree secretly got married with an intimate ceremony in California.

Jack Osbourne’s net worth

According to various outlets, Jack has a net worth of $15 million, which is approximately £11.4 million.

I’m A Celebrity star Jack Osbourne on losing dad Ozzy

In July, Jack sadly lost his father, Ozzy. The Black Sabbath frontman was 76 years old. He had been struggling with various health issues for some time prior to his passing.

In August, Jack paid tribute to Ozzy with a video on his Instagram. “I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much. I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches,” he said.

“He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him Dad. My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude.

“I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing. I think this quote best describes my father. Hunter S. Thompson once said: ‘Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body… but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out and loudly proclaiming: ‘Wow! What a ride!’

“That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully. I love you, Dad.”

Jack Osbourne talks I’m A Celebrity stint

Before heading into the jungle, Jack has admitted that he’s not the biggest fan of bugs, but as a seasoned climber, he doesn’t seem to have a fear of heights, and he has been hailed by one expert as the series’ “secret threat”!

Jack admitted that he’s “nervous” to take part in the show, but he’s also hoping to make his family “proud”.

Speaking in his VT for I’m A Celeb, Jack revealed his mum Sharon had advised him not to tell ITV bosses what he’s “really afraid of”.

He went on to say that he will be entering the jungle with “very mixed emotions” following the death of his dad.

Jack went on to explain that his dad would have told him to “go and [bleeping] do it” rather than “moping around and being sad”.

Catch Jack on I’m A Celebrity 2025 on Sunday (November 16) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX

