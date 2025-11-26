Three recurring I’m A Celebrity complaints as viewers ‘switch off’ from 2025 series: ‘Bring back the old days’

The 2025 series of I’m A Celebrity has been flooded with complaints as viewers continue to raise their main issues.

This year’s series kicked off earlier this month, introducing 10 new campmates. However, two latecomers, Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson, have since entered the Australian jungle.

I’m A Celebrity viewers continue to complain about the 2025 series (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity complain over ‘easy’ trials during 2025 series

Over the past couple of weeks, the campmates have been taking part in daily challenges to secure food for the camp.

So far, the contestants have been breezing through many of the Bushtucker Trials, meaning this year’s celebs have not been going hungry.

As a result, one of the main complaints from viewers has been about how much “easier” the challenges have been for them.

“Sorry, but what’s going on this year with the EASY trials every night???” one user questioned on X.

“Why are the trials so easy this year lol?” another person shared.

“Trials are not supposed to be fun. This show is dead,” a third remarked.

“The trials are boring because they are way too easy. Being back in the old days of real challenges,” a fourth said.

Viewers claim the trials have been too ‘easy’ this year (Credit: ITV)

‘ Would like to see a bit more of everyone else’

Meanwhile, others have also been unimpressed with certain campmates getting far more airtime than others.

“I’m A Celebrity Unpacked giving Aitch and Ginge all the air time yet again. What about the other campmates? I’m turning off again,” one viewer declared.

“Unfortunately, it seems to be the Ginge, Aitch and Kelly show, all three equally annoying! Would like to see a bit more of everyone else, please,” another said.

“Wish they would give Martin Kemp some more airtime. Always the same lot doing extra bits. Eddie deserves some more airtime as well but Martin is getting nothing and deserves more,” a third insisted.

Many think the show needs a new formula (Credit: ITV)

‘Something needs to change’

On the other hand, many viewers believe the show needs a new formula and insist it will be the last one they watch.

“As much as I love watching I’m A Celeb, it does feel something needs to change with it. It just feels so samey and even the trials are not entertaining as they once were,” one said.

“Right, this is my last series of #ImACeleb! Nice group, watchable etc, but sooo bored of the same format year in year out,” another declared.

“I stopped watching #ImACeleb as I got tired of ‘celebs’ entering, being scared of everything, then complaining when they were always picked. Would I have done it? No, cos I’m scared of everything!” a third expressed.

Tonight (November 26), Kelly Brook will go head-to-head against Vogue Williams for who can eat a whole pig’s brain the fastest.

Read more: Warning after I’m A Celebrity star Ruby Wax eats whole bag of liquorice: ‘Beware the dunny emptiers’

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX & STV Player

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.