Warning after I’m A Celebrity star Ruby Wax eats whole bag of liquorice: ‘Beware the dunny emptiers’

I’m A Celebrity viewers have expressed concern for Ruby Wax following yesterday’s liquorice-gate.

Last night (November 25), Ruby caused drama as she scoffed down a whole bag of Liquorice Allsorts which had been won as a sweet treat for the whole camp. According to the star, her “inner animal took over” and she simply couldn’t stop herself.

But now fans have issued a health warning to the 72-year-old comic, pointing out a nasty side effect she might suffer as a result…

Ruby Wax disappeared with the bag of Liquorice Allsorts (Credit: ITV)

‘ Jokes on Ruby. Liquorice is a laxative’

“Jokes on Ruby. Liquorice is a laxative #ImACeleb,” somebody pointed out on X.

A second person agreed: “That liquorice is gonna go straight thru her.”

“If liquorice had the same effect on Ruby as it does on me, she’ll regret going off with the whole bag,” another viewer tweeted, followed up by a poo emoji.

A fourth person likewise joked: “Beware the dunny emptiers, Ruby ate all the liquorice.”

Meanwhile, someone else urged: “Don’t be too hard on Ruby – she might need that liquorice if she’s constipated.”

“Ruby needed the liquorice – constipation can play havoc when you reach a certain age,” added another fan. “And she will be on dunny duty so it will return its favour,” they chuckled.

Amir Khan and Ian Lee went down in I’m A Celeb history for Strawberry-gate (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb viewers call out double standards

Ruby’s liquorice heist gave many fans flashbacks of another iconic moment in I’m A Celeb history: Strawberry-gate.

Back in 2017, campmates Amir Khan and Iain Lee came under fire for eating their prize of strawberries and cream all by themselves, then pretending they had failed their challenge.

Unable to stand the guilt, Iain later confessed and the pair were forced to miss dinner as a punishment.

“Giving @amirkingkhan with the strawberries and cream vibe,” one fan pointed out. “But seems nobody gave a donkeys with Ruby just going off with it.”

“So why when Amir Khan did it, he got punished?” another person agreed.

“I think it’s funny that people were saying they wanted another strawberry-gate and now they’ve got something similar they’re moaning,” somebody else mused.

However another viewer pointed out: “That was worse, as he lied about it. Ruby took them openly, and no one challenged her.”

