I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook firmly defended amid ‘unfair’ backlash

Former I’m A Celebrity star Gillian McKeith has defended 2025 campmate Kelly Brook after she was accused of being attention-seeking on the show.

The You Are What You Eat presenter appeared on the 10th series of I’m A Celebrity in 2010 and finished in eighth place.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily, Gillian has expressed that the backlash surrounding the Loose Women star is unfair.

Previously, Jack Osbourne’s younger sister, Kelly Osbourne, implied she was acting like a bully. Meanwhile, viewers hit back after Kelly was accused of bragging to her hungry campmates about her breakfast.

I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook defended

While speaking to ED! on behalf of Paddy Power, Gillian said: “I don’t think the backlash on Kelly Brook is fair. She’s assertive and she’s present, that’s just her personality.”

Gillian insisted she “won’t fade into the background”, claiming: “She doesn’t want to.”

“She surprised me because when I met her years ago, she was quite shy and quiet, but she’s clearly more confident now,” she added.

Gillian believes Kelly “understands the rhythm of the show”, noting that the model “knows that if you go to the shower area, you’ll be filmed”.

“She doesn’t hide in the shadows. But she’s also talking about cooking, talking about her irritation with Jack, which isn’t even a real spat.”

Gillian explained that Kelly is “messy in the way real humans are” and that she is “very visible”.

‘The camp is so soft this year’

After appearing on the show, Gillian stated that “nothing is reaching boiling point” this year yet because “nobody’s hungry”.

“They’re eating so well they can’t even finish their rice and beans. We never had that! If you’re fed, your blood sugar stays even, and no one snaps. So, without hunger, everything feels calm.”

For this reason, Gillian said that Kelly “ends up looking louder simply because the camp is so soft this year”.

Meanwhile, 2022 contestant Scarlette Douglas, has come forward and defended Kelly.

“When you’re in the camp, you need someone that is fun and that’s not going to take anything too seriously. Even when it was her [Kelly’s] birthday, they got her that hilarious tampon-plant birthday cake, and she was just over the moon that she even got anything!” she told ED! on behalf of Sky Vegas.

“Having someone like that who really appreciates the small things in camp is really important.”

