Livid I’m A Celebrity fans demand Kelly Brook ‘needs to go’ after behaviour towards Angry Ginge

I’m A Celebrity fans have hit out at Kelly Brook over her treatment of fellow campmate Angry Ginge.

The beloved ITV show returned to screens on Saturday night (November 29) fresh from footballer Alex Scott’s exit.

On the programme, Aitch and Angry Ginge’s reign in the camp as leader and deputy leader came to an end. Instead, EastEnders’ Shona McCarty was voted by the public as the new camp leader. She chose Emmerdale legend Lisa Riley as her deputy.

However, it was fellow campmate Kelly Brook’s comment to Angry Ginge that left plenty of viewers fuming at home…

Ginge has been forced to do two chores (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity’s Angry Ginge assigned new chores

On I’m A Celebrity on Saturday (November 29), new camp leader Shona and deputy Lisa assigned new chores in the camp. As for Aitch and Angry Ginge, they were given the task of washing up duty.

“I love it I can’t wait to wash up,” Ginge sarcastically said. Kelly Brook then replied: “We’ve all been doing it Ginge…” Clapping back, Ginge said: “I know I’ve been helping.”

Referring to him being a deputy leader for the past few days, Kelly replied: “You’ve been on holiday is what you’ve been doing. You’ve been on holiday for too long.”

Kelly ruffled a few feathers (Credit: ITV)

Kelly in hot water over ‘rude’ comment

As for Kelly’s new job, she had to go down and collect the wood. She said: “Oh my god that is the hardest job!”

Ginge then cheekily quipped back: “Told you Kelly you’ve been on holiday”, causing their fellow campmates to burst out in laughter.

However, Ginge was also given another task: he had to clear out the toilet. A stunned Ginge said: “Me?!” Lisa then replied: “Yeah so someone has to have to two jobs…”

Fans rushed to support Angry Ginge (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say?

However, it was Kelly’s comment about Ginge ‘being on holiday’ that ruffled plenty of fans’ feathers.

“Urm why is Kelly being bitter saying Ginge has been on holiday for too long just because he was voted deputy @ Maybe if she wasn’t [bleep] people off she could have been on holiday,” said one person on X.

Another fan chimed in: “I hope Ginge literally kicks off he don’t deserve that [bleep], Kelly should have two jobs cause alls she’s done is sweet f all.”

A third agreed: “How dare they say Ginge has been lazy when he’s fed them all SEVERAL times by doing most of the bush-tucker trials! Lisa’s sat on her [bleep] and so is Kelly.”

Someone else declared: “Kelly needs to go! I’ve had enough of the way she treats people in camp! Rude rude rude and deserves to leave.”

Read more: Aitch moves I’m A Celebrity viewers to ‘tears’ following emotional conversation about sister Gracie

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know