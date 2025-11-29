Rapper Aitch left I’m A Celebrity viewers moved tonight (November 29) after he opened up about his sister, Gracie.

Last night (November 28), former Lioness Alex Scott became the first campmate of the series to be voted off. She faced the public vote against Angry Ginge, Aitch, Martin Kemp, Ruby Wax, Jack Osbourne and Kelly Brook.

While fans were voting to save their favourite, many were “gutted” by the announcement.

However, during Saturday’s episode, viewers were left feeling more waves of emotions after Aitch discussed his precious sister.

Aitch opened up about his sister Gracie (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Aitch opens up about his sister Gracie

While sitting in camp, Aitch was quizzed by comedian Eddie Kadi on his sister Gracie and her Down syndrome. The Baby hitmaker explained how she loved watching Ellie Goldstein, who became the show’s first contestant with Down syndrome, on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Aitch explained that when Ellie appeared on screen, she’d tell her brother, “Ah, she’s like one of God’s special children like me.”

Eddie praised the music star for using his voice to raise awareness about the condition.

“It’s not even about how to handle it, it’s about how you view it. They’re the best people in the world. Obviously, everyone would say this about their siblings but forget that she’s my sister, she is the sickest person I’ve ever met!” he explained.

He continued: “I’ve heard different stories over the years of how kids with Down syndrome get treated and that and it just makes me feel sick.”

When questioned whether he’d make a documentary on the subject, Aitch explained that he’s already completed one about climbing Kilimanjaro, having filmed the entire seven-day ascent.

Viewers were touched by the conversation (Credit: ITV)

‘ I’ve got so much respect for Aitch’

The heartfelt conversation left viewers feeling emotional.

“Aitch talking about his sister melts my heart,” one user wrote on X.

“The love #Aitch has for his sister is just so damn beautiful,” another person shared.

“I really hope Aitch’s words in regard to Down syndrome people hits to those that bully people with disabilities,” a third remarked.

“Awwwww ‘Gods special children’ that made me tear up,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth person echoed: “I’ve got so much respect for Aitch, especially after he spoke about his sister.”

“I’m crying,” another declared.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, November 28, 2025.