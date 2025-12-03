Tonight (December 3), I’m A Celebrity will have another elimination, and sadly for Martin Kemp, it doesn’t look good.

Previously, the 80s singer and former EastEnders actor was the favourite to leave earlier this week. However, with the public voting to save each night, Martin has yet to walk across the bridge.

Martin Kemp is favourite to leave tonight’s show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity Martin Kemp tipped to leave tonight

Last night (December 2), Loose Women star Kelly Brook became the latest campmate to be voted off the hit ITV show.

And judging by viewers’ reaction at home, they appeared pretty happy with the news.

With just eight celebs left, bookies at Sportscasting are confident Martin’s time will be up tonight.

“We said goodbye to Kelly Brook last night, and a fair share of viewers seemed relieved to see her go. So the question now is: who’s next? According to the oddsmakers, former Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp may have reached the end of his jungle journey. At short odds of 4/7, an implied probability of around 64%, his fate may well be sealed,” Spokesperson Shane Orton told Entertainment Daily.

Just behind Martin, however, is comedian Ruby Wax with odds of 7/2. “Her time in camp has been a rollercoaster in terms of popularity with both viewers and punters,” Shane added.

Ruby is also second favourite to be voted off (Credit: ITV)

Who else is a threat to leave?

EastEnders actress Shona McGarty (6/1) and Emmerdale favourite Lisa Riley (7/1) could also be in for a shock.

“Lisa very surprisingly found herself in the bottom two last night,” Shane observed.

However, as for the rest of the campmates are concerned, they appear pretty safe for now.

Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson has odds of 40/1. Meanwhile, rapper Aitch and social media personality Angry Ginge are not at threat with shared odds of 80/1.

At the end of the episode tonight, hosts Ant and Dec will reveal the celebrity with the fewest votes.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday, December 2, 2025.

