Tonight (December 2) another star has left the I’m A Celebrity jungle, and fans are shocked. We are less than one week away from the final of I’m A Celebrity 2025, where we will crown our new King or Queen of the jungle.

But after tonight’s feast of an episode, we said goodbye to Kelly Brook after Ant and Dec revealed they were in the bottom-two alongside Lisa Riley.

And after a very busy two weeks in the jungle, Kelly was reunited with her husband, Jeremy at the end of the bridge. But not without dropping a bomb in camp as she left.

Kelly and Lisa were in the bottom-two (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity eviction tonight

Kelly Brook became the fourth campmate to leave I’m A Celebrity tonight after being in the bottom-two with Lisa Riley. And it’s safe to say most viewers were left relieved.

From the very first episode, Kelly has divided viewers over her behaviour towards other campmates. And a lot of viewers thought she was playing a game, especially with her reported feud with Ant and Dec.

But taking to X after Kelly had been eliminated, many fans were happy with the result. One said: “Hallelujah! Kelly has gone.”

Another added: “Finally, she’s gone! I am so relieved.”

Others were annoyed that she told the campers about her, Ginge and Aitch eating the sweets on her way out.

One said: “That was so snakey of Kelly to bring up the milk bottles on the way out. You were there too!”

“That is actually horrible, why is she throwing the others under the bus on her way out?” another added.

Kelly was eliminated tonight (Credit: ITV)

What happened on tonight’s show?

But before the exit, it was a jam-packed episode of I’m A Celebrity tonight. Not only was it the return of the fan-favourite height trial, but also the iconic Jungle Arms!

While there was still tension bubbling in the morning as Ginge once again expressed his annoyance at the washing duties, soon enough, Aitch found a solution that suited everybody.

In the end, the camp agreed that if celebs wanted to use their cups, then they could use them twice before they need cleaning.

Elsewhere, Shona walked the plank tonight on the I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial where she was suspended high into the air. Not surprisingly, Shona came out victorious and walked away with a total of eight out of nine stars.

The campmates bonded over their musical backgrounds. Aitch revealed he found success by creating a YouTube channel that even prompted a message from Stormzy!

However, he admitted the one thing he still hopes to achieve is get that Number One single, which Martin expressed was the “biggest moment” of his own life growing up.

The episode ended on a high (before the elimination). All campmates successfully won a trip to the jungle arms, where great food and a karaoke machine was waiting for them.

