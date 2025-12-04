I’m A Celebrity 2025: Aitch teases duet collaboration with Shona McGarty after the jungle

I’m A Celebrity star Aitch is already eyeing up a post-jungle project – and it involves none other than Shona McGarty. The rapper, who’s previously teamed up with heavyweights like Ed Sheeran and Stormzy, says the idea of collaborating with Shona is a “no brainer”.

He’s been blown away by her vocals in camp, calling her voice “a different level”, and he seems genuinely excited about making something happen once they’re out.

The timing is especially juicy, given the swirling romance rumours that have followed the pair throughout their stint in the jungle.

Aitch has said it would be a ‘no brainer’ to collaborate with Shona McGarty on a song (Credit: ITV)

Aitch on collaborating with Shona McGarty

Aitch spilled the tea during a live interview from the Bush Telegraph during Wednesday night’s I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked.

During a chat with hosts Joel Dommett and Kemi Rodgers, Aitch was asked which campmate he would like to collaborate with on a song. And he didn’t skip a beat when it came to answering.

He said: “No brainer, it would have to be Shona. The way she sings is different level. It would have to be Shona. She’s my answer, definitely.’

Shona, who quit playing Whitney Dean in EastEnders earlier this year, has been working hard on her music career.

In 2018, she recorded a charity Christmas single with 26 other celebrities. The track was called Rock With Rudolph for Great Ormond Street.

Three years later, Shona recorded a cover of The Beatles’ Let It Be for the mental health charity, Mind. Then, in October this year, she recorded her own single, a ballad called Unapologetically Me.

Shona told Music Talkers: “I wrote Unapologetically Me as a reminder to myself, and to anyone who has ever felt pressure to be someone they are not, that it is okay to simply be who you are.

“Having spent years in the public eye, surrounded by glitz, glam, and expectation, I often felt the need to play a character. But beneath all that, I am just human, silly, sensitive, strong, and imperfect, and that is okay.”

Shona has been working on her singing career this year (Credit: ITV)

“She’s such a talent”

I’m A Celebrity fans have been getting a mini concert series from Shona McGarty, and they’re absolutely loving it. This week alone she belted out karaoke at The Jungle Arms and stunned everyone by soaring through Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You. She’s even thrown in a bit of yodelling for good measure.

Viewers have been quick to heap praise on her.

One fan wrote on X: “I could listen to Shona’s singing voice all day long. Such talent.”

Aitch, of course, has already collaborated with the likes of Ashanti and Anne-Marie… so could Shona really be next on his list?

Honestly, we’re rooting for it!

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Thursday December 4, 2025.

