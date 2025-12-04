I’m A Celebrity 2025: Which stars fans want in the final 3 after Ruby Wax’s shock elimination

I’m A Celebrity has just waved goodbye to one of its standout campmates. Viewers are now more convinced than ever that Angry Ginge, Aitch and one other familiar face are destined for the I’m A Celebrity final three.

Last night (December 3), Ruby Wax was voted out after landing in the bottom two alongside Emmerdale star Lisa Riley – despite bookies and fans widely expecting Martin Kemp to be the one heading home. Though she’d been exempt from plenty of Bushtucker Trials, Ruby had become a real fan favourite thanks to her bond with Ginge and Tom Read Wilson.

So her exit came as a genuine shock. And with Ruby now out of the running, viewers reckon they’ve finally cracked the line-up for this year’s final stars for I’m A Celebrity.

Aitch, Angry Ginge, and Shona McGarty could be our finalists (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans predict final 3 after Ruby Wax’s shock elimination

According to I’m A Celebrity fans, Aitch, Angry Ginge, and Shona McGarty will be this year’s finalists.

Viewers have widely speculated that Aitch or Ginge will be crowned king of the jungle. Not only have they taken part in several trials, but they’re longtime best friends, and their banter has been one of the most entertaining parts of the series.

Fans have also been obsessing over a possible romance between Aitch and McGarty, so it’s unlikely the EastEnders actress will be going home before the final.

“Gotta be the final 3 now,” one user tweeted, sharing pictures of Aitch, Ginge, and McGarty. “Ruby Wax going is great news. Means we can have the [top three] of Aitch, Shona and Ginge,” another wrote.

“If it’s not Aitch, Ginge, Tom and either Shona or Lisa in the final (as much as I love Martin, he hasn’t really done much) then I don’t want it,” a third posted.

While someone else claimed Ruby not being part of the final four was a major mistake. “We could’ve had it all,” cried one fan while someone else thinks Jack Osbourne has a shot.

Ruby Wax’s exit has left fans devastated (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam ‘awful’ Ruby Wax elimination

Wax’s elimination has been widely criticised on social media. Several viewers have argued she was more entertaining than other campmates – particularly Kemp.

“How the sweet [bleep] did Ruby Wax not make it into the final.. but people with the personalities of wet socks are still in?” one user posted.

“Ruby Wax voted out of I’m A Celeb over the most boring man to exist; Martin kemp is truly awful news to behold,” a second wrote.

Kemp has kept a low profile in the jungle – so low, in fact, that he’s sailed through every elimination without once facing a solo trial. Recently evicted campmate Vogue Williams even revealed on Instagram that Martin did want to take part in more challenges, but he was exempt from several of them, with some stars ruled out on medical grounds.

Even so, plenty of viewers feel he should have been the one to leave.

One fan went so far as to call Ruby’s exit “probably the worst elimination in I’m A Celeb history”, summing up the frustration rippling through social media.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

