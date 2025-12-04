I’m A Celebrity star Ruby Wax became the fifth celebrity to be eliminated from the jungle during last night’s show (Wednesday, December 3).

Fans were gutted that the public didn’t save her, but many believe there’s a different reason she didn’t stay…

Ruby was eliminated (Credit: ITV)

Fans gutted as Ruby Wax leaves I’m A Celebrity jungle

Last night saw Ruby become the fifth celebrity to be eliminated from the jungle after finding herself in the bottom two with Lisa Riley.

She follows Alex Scott, Eddie Kadi, Vogue Williams, and Kelly Brook out of the wilderness and back into the real world.

Speaking after her elimination, she said: “I was in another land. It was fantasy land.”

She also admitted that she’d “totally forgot” the outside world during her time in the jungle.

Fans were sad to see the back of Ruby.

“Ruby leaving has shocked me omg!” one fan tweeted. “The entire camp was shook. I’m so sad, this was not how it was supposed to go,” another said.

“NOT MY RUBY. Pure heartbroken,” a third wrote.

“I’m genuinely heartbroken that Ruby’s gone,” another said.

Ruby’s exit shocked fans (Credit: ITV)

Fans work out ‘real’ reason Ruby was eliminated

Now, fans believe they’ve figured out why Ruby has left the show – because she wouldn’t have been able to take part in the Cyclone Challenge.

The Cyclone Challenge is a trial that is done towards the end of the series, where the celebs, dressed as superheroes, must attempt to climb a waterslide whilst being pelted with objects, drenched in water and slime, and being blown by wind machines.

The star has already missed out on one Bushtucker Trial due to medical grounds. Fans believe medical grounds and her age would have prevented her from taking part in the famous Cyclone Challenge too.

“Do I smell a fix cause Ruby probably wouldn’t be allowed to do the cyclone?” one fan tweeted.

“Producers got Ruby out because they don’t think she can do the cyclone, my theory, thanks for listening x,” another said.

“They always get rid of an oldie at this point, there’s no way they’d have let Ruby do cyclone,” a third wrote.

The Cyclone Challenge is VERY physical (Credit: ITV)

‘No way they’d have let Ruby do Cyclone’

“Ruby was opted out of Ruby trials due to health reasons, cyclone is a water trial, maybe she wouldn’t have able to do it,” another speculated.

“I’d put money on the fact that tonight’s result was fixed. I can’t imagine Ruby doing Cyclone,” another fan said.

“#ImACeleb obviously rigged letting Ruby out early. She’s not able for the cyclone, and I bet she had a contract to leave when she wanted,” another then said.

“To be fair, I don’t think that Ruby had the strength for Cyclone. Hope she’d have proved me wrong, what a fantastic campmate,” a viewer said.

“Ruby was always going tonight. She didn’t get voted out. She was let go (kicked out) by the producers. Too frail for the cyclone & the audience have been guessing when they’d get rid of her without it looking obvious. Tonight was the night,” another wrote.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2025: Viewers convinced Martin Kemp avoiding elimination is no mystery

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, December 4) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

