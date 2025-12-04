I’m A Celebrity 2025: Viewers convinced Martin Kemp avoiding elimination is no mystery

I’m A Celebrity viewers reckon they’ve finally solved the series’ biggest mystery – how on earth Martin Kemp keeps dodging every single elimination.

Once again, Martin sailed through to another day in camp after Ruby Wax’s shock departure last night. Her exit left fans gobsmacked, especially as many assumed she had a huge audience ready to vote her through.

And yet, somehow, Martin is still standing – and fans can’t quite wrap their heads around it.

The Spandau Ballet icon’s family have already joked about how little airtime he’s getting, with some viewers even admitting they’d “forgotten” he was in the jungle altogether. Even his son Roman – who memorably finished third back in 2019 – has confessed he’s just as puzzled as everyone else.

Martin Kemp avoids another I’m A Celebrity elimination

Last night, as Martin escaped elimination for the fifth time, Roman wrote on X: “Honestly… HOW #ImACelebrity #TeamKemp fair enough on the voting, performing miracles.”

But canny fans have got to the bottom of why Martin is staying put. They believe an army of staunch EastEnders fans are the ones who are picking up the phone each night and voting to save him.

Martin had a major role in EastEnders during the late 90s and early 00s. He played Steve Owen; villainous nightclub owner extraordinaire.

Shortly after arriving in Albert Square, Martin’s crazed ex-girlfriend Saskia turned up. Saskia was hated by viewers and they were thrilled when Martin whacked her over the head with a marble ashtray, killing her.

In 2001, Martin was also the prime suspect in the famous Who Shot Phil? storyline (although it later turned out to be Phil Mitchell’s ex-girlfriend, Lisa). At its peak, the show was drawing in almost 20million viewers.

And I’m A Celebrity fans reckon these are the people voting for him.

Is Martin’s EastEnders fanbase the reason?

Writing on X, one said: “Spandeau Ballet is one thing but you can never underestimate EastEnders fans.”

Another added: “He smacked Saskia over the head with an ashtray. The public does not forget.”

A third wrote: “He’s staying on the basis of his Spandou Ballet and Eastenders fans at this stage.”

And someone else hailed him as a ‘national treasure’.

Earlier this week, Roman complained on social media that Angry Ginge’s ear “was getting more airtime” than his dad. He also questioned why his dad had barely done any Bushtucker Trials.

However, one viewer pointed out Martin Kemp is getting more airtime on the I’m A Celebrity spin-off show Unpacked. They told Roman: “It’s the unseen clips on unpacked which are doing it for him. Almost every episode of unpacked has featured a Martin featured unseen clip!”

But all that quiet time in the background is about to come to an end. Tonight, Martin is stepping straight into the spotlight for the Lethal Libraries Bushtucker Trial alongside Tom Read Wilson. The pair must hunt down seven hidden books in a cramped little library – one that, naturally, is crawling with snakes and critters.

In the first-look clip, Martin instantly breaks into song, belting out The Bare Necessities with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, completely unfazed. Meanwhile, poor Tom is desperately trying to sidestep a huge yellow snake lurking among the shelves. Shudder indeed!

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Thursday December 4, 2025.

