With the I’m A Celebrity final in sight, Ruby Wax has become the fifth star to leave the jungle.

On Tuesday, Kelly Brook became the fourth star to be eliminated. The night before, Vogue Williams was voted off.

It came after Alex Scott became the first campmate out of this year’s series, followed by Eddie Kadi.

On Wednesday night’s show, hosts Ant and Dec announced Ruby had become the fifth star out.

It was between Ruby Wax and Lisa Riley (Credit: ITV)

Who left I’m A Celebrity tonight?

Tonight, Ruby Wax became the latest I’m A Celebrity campmate to leave the show.

In the bottom two were Ruby and Lisa Riley. Ant and Dec announced Ruby had received the least amount of votes, meaning her time in the Aussie jungle had come to an end.

Of course, viewers didn’t waste no time in sharing their thoughts online. Many viewers were shocked and heartbroken to see Ruby leave.

One person said: “I’m actually shocked it was Ruby. She’s such a big part of the camp.”

Another wrote: “Ruby leaving has shocked me omg!”

A third added: “NOT MY RUBY. Pure heartbroken.”

Someone else admitted: “I’m genuinely heartbroken that Ruby’s gone.”

What did Ruby Wax say about her exit?

Speaking to Ant and Dec, Ruby admitted she wasn’t ready to leave. She said: “I can’t believe it’s me. I was in another land, it was fantasy land.

“This is totally the opposite [to camp]. Totally forgot it [the outside world].”

I’m actually shocked it was Ruby. She’s such a big part of the camp.

Ruby added: “I’m sad I’ve lost them [the campmates]. I was the queen. I can’t believe I’ve been voted out.”

Ruby said she thinks Angry Ginge will win the show.

Viewers appeared gutted to see Ruby leave (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on I’m A Celebrity tonight?

Elsewhere, another packed episode aired. Jack Osbourne took on the latest Bushtucker trial, Dangerous Discoveries, following a unanimous decision in the camp.

At the start of the episode, the campmates reflected on their trip to the Jungle Arms. The campmates enjoyed some drinks and food at the jungle ‘pub’.

Many fans loved seeing the iconic show staple back, as one person gushed on X: “Jungle Arms tonight everyone! Soon enough, Celebrity Cyclone will commence.”

Another added: “The Jungle Arms is back baby.”

Read more: Vogue Williams reveals ‘frustrating’ reason she believes she was voted off I’m A Celebrity as fans call for change

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story.