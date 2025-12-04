I’m A Celebrity tonight (Thursday, November 4) will see Martin Kemp show off his vocals during a Bushtucker Trial involving books and snakes…

It marks the Spandau Ballet star’s first Bushtucker Trial this year. He has previously come under fire for his lack of “airtime” on this year’s show…

Tom faces snakes tonight (Credit: ITV)

Tom Read Wilson and Martin Kemp in I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial

During tonight’s show, Tom and Martin must work as a team to identify and find seven books hidden in the Lethal Library.

The clip released by ITV this morning shows Tom entering a new part of the library to be greeted by a bookcase inhabited by snakes.

“I’m sorry, I know you’re just being bookworms. Very, very big bookworms,” the star says, addressing the snakes.

“I know there’s snakes in this section, but you need to pick up the pace here, Tom!” Ant says.

Rifling through the books, Tom apologises to a snake he’s disturbed.

“Oh, darling, you’re on top,” he says.

Ant and Dec watch on…(Credit: ITV)

Tom faces snakes in Bushtucker Trial

“Look, I’m going to do it gingerly because I think it might be a big one,” he says, lifting a book up.

“Oh, it’s not you,” he says, putting the book back and continuing his search.

“And, there’s a snake in The Jungle Book, of course,” Ant tells his co-host. “Of course!”

“Look into my eyes!” Martin, covered in dirt and mealworms, says from behind a library front desk, quoting Jungle Book villain Kaa, leading to some big laughs from Ant and Dec.

Meanwhile, in the library itself, Tom is still looking for his book.

“Oh gosh, you’re going to be on top of it, aren’t you? I’m sorry to disturb you,” he says as he takes a couple of books out from underneath a snake.

“Be careful, there are snakes in there!” Martin says, rather unhelpfully. “That’s my line,” Dec quips.

Martin belts out a song (Credit: ITV)

Martin breaks out into song on I’m A Celebrity tonight

“He wants your job,” Ant jokes.

Back in the library, Tom apologises profusely to a snake as he takes a book out from underneath it, but it’s still not the right one!

“The Jungle Book. It’s in there definitely, but where?” Ant asks.

“Jungle Book, where are you? Where are you?” Tom muses as he continues to search for the novel.

Outside, Ant, Dec, and Martin begin a rendition of The Bear Necessities.

“FOUR MINUTES LEFT!” Dec announces as they finish the song.

Will Tom find the book he needs? Will we get some more Jungle Book songs from Martin, Ant and Dec? And more importantly, will they get enough stars for camp?

Tune in from 9pm to find out!

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, December 4) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

