I’m A Celebrity viewers are hoping Martin Kemp will be the next star voted off the ITV show tonight (December 4). And luckily for them, their wish might come true.

Last night (December 3), comedian Ruby Wax was eliminated after landing in the bottom two alongside Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley after Martin Kemp was the favourite to go.

Viewers were left shocked by the result, with one user declaring: “NOT MY RUBY. Pure heartbroken.”

Another person shared: “Ruby leaving has shocked me omg!”

Ruby was voted off last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Martin Kemp favourite to leave next

Many others, on the other hand, are also stunned that singer Martin managed to stay another night.

“So glad it wasn’t Lisa but who’s keeping the invisible man Martin in?!” one said.

“Honestly, how has Martin got this far?” another asked.

“Ain’t even watching it but calling #ImACeleb rigged if Martin wins based on reactions,” a third remarked.

“How on earth is Martin still in the camp and Queen Ruby has gone? What an absolute joke,” a fourth declared.

“How the [bleep] is Ruby out and Martin is still in?” another questioned.

“How has Ruby left before Martin??? I literally forget he’s on there. Sometimes he does nothing, she should have been top three,” a sixth user shared.

According to exclusive odds from Sportscasting, Martin is the favourite to leave once again.

“Martin Kemp defied the odds again last night as we witnessed a minor shock elimination, with Ruby Wax taking the walk over the bridge. Can he repeat the feat? The oddsmakers don’t think so. He’s the firm favourite to go next, priced at 8/13, and whether it’s down to a bad edit or something else, we simply haven’t seen enough of the Spandau Ballet star to justify him staying much longer,” spokesperson Shane Orton.

Martin is favourite to leave tonight (Credit: ITV)

‘Her fans will need to rally behind her in today’s vote’

Just behind the former soap star is fellow soap legend Lisa Riley with odds of 5/2.

“Having landed in the bottom two twice already, her fans will need to rally behind her in today’s vote,” Shane added.

Shona McGarty is also in the firing line (7/1). However, the remaining campmates “appear safe for at least another night”.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, December 4) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

