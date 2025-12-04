‘Heartbroken’ Ruby Wax declares the one thing she won’t miss about I’m A Celebrity: ‘It was appalling’

I’m A Celebrity star Ruby Wax has revealed the one thing she won’t miss about the ITV show after feeling “heartbroken” over her shock exit.

Last night (December 3), Ruby became the latest star to be voted off. She found herself in the bottom two alongside Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley, but received the least amount of votes to be saved.

Viewers were unhappy with the result, and it seems Ruby herself is gutted to have waved goodbye to the show already.

I’m A Celebrity star Ruby Wax speaks out

Following her interview with hosts Ant and Dec last night, the legendary comedian spoke to the show in an exclusive online interview.

Shared this morning (December 4), Ruby declared that she believes social media personality Angry Ginge will be King of the Jungle. “I swear to you, if I’m wrong, I want money!” she said.

After forming close friendships with her campmates, Ruby said the thing she will miss the most is “the people”.

“We had such a bond that my heart is broken. I love them,” she continued.

However, something she won’t miss is “the beans and the rice.” The 72-year-old insisted she couldn’t tell you “how appalling it was”.

On the other hand, the first thing she plans to eat now that she’s free from the jungle is a cheeseburger with fries.

“I’ve dreamt of that almost every single night,” she said. Her choice of drink? A cappuccino.

To describe her experience, Ruby said “holy” was the first word she would use.

‘She deserves to be in there still’

In the comments section, fans have continued to express how gutted they are that Ruby is gone.

“Devastated she was voted out! She’s just amazing,” one user wrote.

“Aww, I loved her so much!!! She deserves to be in there still. Very entertaining and funny!” another person shared.

“She was my winner hands down,” singer Paloma Faith added.

“Can we put her back in?” another asked.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, December 4) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

