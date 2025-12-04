Truth about Aitch and Shona McGarty’s ‘romance’ as Ruby Wax shares details of crucial conversations ITV didn’t air

I’m A Celebrity star Ruby Wax has shut down romance rumours between Aitch and Shona McGarty, claiming the rapper isn’t Shona’s “type”.

Ruby revealed all during a new interview following her elimination last night (Wednesday, December 3).

I’m A Celebrity stars Aitch and Shona have sparked romance rumours (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity stars Aitch and Shona McGarty’s romance

Over the last couple of weeks, Aitch, 25, and Shona, 34, have sparked romance rumours in camp.

The rumours began when Aitch admitted that he has a “soft spot” for the EastEnders star.

In a chat with our sister site, Entertainment Daily, body language expert Darren Stanton said that the pair are displaying “mutual attraction signals”.

“Whether anything will continue outside the I’m A Celebrity jungle between Aitch and Shona is hard to predict. But inside the environment, they have clearly bonded. It’s not a guaranteed romance, but definite mutual attraction signals,” he said on behalf of OLBG.

However, Ruby has now seemingly poo-pooed the idea of a romance between Aitch and soap star Shona…

The duo’s ‘romance’ has been shot down (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Ruby hits back at Aitch and Shona romance rumours

When asked about the potential romance between the pair, Ruby told the Daily Mail, “Oh, he’s not her type at all. She likes a hunky man, bigger men, so that she feels female, that’s what she told me.

“He was not on the list at all, and, their age difference.”

She went on to reveal that she’d spoken to the couple about their chances of becoming a couple because “I wanted them to get married”. However, it was reportedly a “no go”.

When asked if she’d seen a spark between them, she said: “No, I just thought, how convenient, they both sing. But she said that’s not her type, she wasn’t interested. And he wasn’t interested either. I think he just liked her. She’s into big guys.”

Shona and David split recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shona’s heartbreak

Prior to enterting the jungle, Shona had just split from her fiancé, David Bracken.

They got engaged last year, however, they announced their split last month.

During an episode last week, Shona opened up about her split. The conversation was sparked when she took herself away from her campmates whilst Kelly Brook opened up about being engaged five times.

Speaking to Tom Read Wilson, Shona said: “I just couldn’t be part of that conversation. It got too much. When I came in, I had just broken up with my fiancé. So, I just couldn’t do it.”

Growing emotional, she confessed: “The thing is, I really want a family. I would love to be a mummy, and a wife. You know?”

“Well, I think focus on you for now. And what turns you on, and you’re talents. Then, people in your orbit will celebrate you, and your orbit will grow. And one day, by accident, somewhere in that orbit will be that person,” Tom told her.

Fans were left saddened by Shona’s admission, and just wanted to give her a hug! “Aw, Shona is breaking my heart,” one fan said.

“Shona deserves everything. What a sweet soul. I love the doom camp,” another wrote.

