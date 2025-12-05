I’m A Celebrity 2025: Major tease Ruby Wax could go back in the jungle after elimination

I’m A Celebrity host Declan Donnelly has sent fans into a frenzy after teasing that Ruby Wax might stage a dramatic return to the jungle.

Ruby, 72, left the camp just two days ago, and her exit has devastated viewers and her fellow celebs alike. Many are still calling it one of the most shocking eliminations of the series.

But now, with only three days left before the finale, Dec has cheekily suggested that Ruby could be heading back into camp – and fans are already buzzing about what that might mean.

Ruby Wax could return to I’m A Celebrity, according to Declan Donnelly (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity host Dec hints at Ruby Wax return

The Geordie star dropped the massive clue last night as fans begged for the comedy queen to return to the show.

One viewer messaged Dec and his co-star Ant McPartlin on X, saying: “I miss Ruby already, bring her back and we’ll pretend it didn’t happen. I promise. ”

Then, in a surprise move no one was expecting, Dec replied: “Shall we just do it?! D.”

Fans have gone wild at Dec’s suggestion, with one telling him: “Please, pretty please. I’ve stopped watching now she’s gone.”

A second agreed: “Bring her in for the Celebrity Cyclone!!! Let her spray them with the hose!”

A third chimed in: “Yes! I think we all assumed she was safe so no one voted. Shove her back in – we need Ruby in cyclone!”

And someone else added: “She was the best campmate this year and brought so much joy.”

Ruby was the fifth start to leave camp (Credit: YouTube)

Ruby Wax’s exit on I’m A Celebrity shocked fans

Ruby was the fifth star to leave this year’s I’m A Celebrity and her exit came as a massive shock. Many viewers spoke of their heartbreak online as she walked across the bridge.

It’s since been suggested by some fans that Ruby’s departure was deliberate so she could avoid doing the very strenuous Celebrity Cyclone this weekend. ITV have not confirmed this, however.

Ruby has since spoken out about her time in I’m A Celebrity and has tipped her new friend, Angry Ginge, to win. On her campmates, she added: “We had such a bond that my heart is broken. I love them.”

Ruby has also described the rice and beans as “appalling”. She said she had plans to devour a cheeseburger and fries.

I’m A Celebrity fans are desperate to see Ruby back in the show (Credit: ITV)

Double elimination

Tonight’s I’m A Celebrity comes with a brutal twist: a double elimination. The two stars with the fewest public votes will be packing their bags and leaving camp immediately.

Still in the running are Tom, Angry Ginge, Aitch, Shona McGarty, Lisa Riley and Jack Osbourne, after Martin Kemp’s exit last night.

Unfortunately for the two who go tonight, they’ll miss one of the show’s biggest highlights – the 2025 Celebrity Cyclone, which blasts onto screens tomorrow (Saturday December 6, 2025).

Then on Sunday (December 7), the grand finale arrives, and one campmate will be crowned the new king or queen of the jungle.

So… who’s your favourite to take the crown?

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Friday December 5, 2025.

