Moment Angry Ginge ‘won’ I’m A Celebrity ‘revealed’ as viewers declare him ‘King of the Jungle’

I’m A Celebrity is just days away from the 2025 final, but fans are convinced Angry Ginge sealed his fate during last night’s show.

From the very beginning Angry Ginge has been a strong favourite to take home the I’m A Celebrity crown. But over the course of the two weeks, some other strong contenders have come into play, and his chances have shortened slightly. And with Martin Kemp leaving last night, there actually isn’t that many people left.

But fans are convinced Ginge will be safe from the double eviction tonight, after a conversation he had in camp yesterday…about Taylor Swift.

Fans are convinced Ginge’s comments have won him the show (Credit: ITV)

What did Ginge say about Taylor Swift?

During I’m A Celebrity Aitch asked the camp: “Does anyone here like Taylor Swift’s music?” which sparked a huge debate from Jack and Ginge.

Jack admitted: “Not really. Do you know what I like about it? It is vanilla ice-cream. You could put it on for anyone and they would just be like ‘Eh, it’s alright’.”

But it was very clear that Ginge didn’t agree with his comments at all. And as Jack was talking, Ginge turned to Lisa and asked: “Is he taking the [bleep].”

Lisa then asked Ginge: “Do you love her?” to which he told Jack: “Don’t ever disrespect Taylor Swift every again.” Jack tried to defend himself by explaining he only called her “vanilla ice-cream”. But Ginge insisted: “Taylor Swift is not vanilla ice-cream. She is mint chocolate.”

Martin then asked Ginge: “So, do you like Taylor Swift?” to which Ginge casually replied: “Yeah, she’s alright.” But then Lisa and Martin wanted to know if he would kiss her – and he said he would “be an idiot” to turn her down.

But in the Bush Telegraph, Ginge revealed how he truly felt – and he is a huge Swiftie.

He said: “I was on the defence. I am a Swiftie. Unbelievable she is. Her music is incredible. She is incredible – I have never met her. She is also a very aesthetically pleasing lady, very beautiful.”

However, I’m A Celebrity viewers were thrilled that Ginge defended Taylor. And even think it could have won him the whole show.

Jack wasn’t a fan of Taylor (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans declare him King of the Jungle

Taking to X after the segment aired, fans discussed how impressed they were at Ginge’s love for Taylor Swift.

One penned: “‘Don’t ever disrespect Taylor Swift like that ever again’. Ginge has won all the UK girls votes.”

Another added: “Ginge to win. Never disrespect the mother Taylor Swift.”

“Taylor Swift and books on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity. I love it. Ginge has just got my vote for King of the Jungle!” a third penned.

However, a few fans couldn’t help but wonder if Ginge knew how the public would react. And so, defended Taylor Swift in order to get more votes as we approach the end.

One suggested: “Does Ginge actually give a [bleep] about Taylor Swift? Or is he trying to appeal to her huge fan base for votes?”

Another added: “Ginge is smart. Getting all the Taylor Swift fans’ votes.”

While it remains to be seen who will be the real winner of I’m A Celebrity, it’s safe to assume that Ginge is the winner of a lot of hearts.

And if they decide to vote for him, the Swiftie army could come out in full force…

