I’m A Celebrity 2025: Who was eliminated in camp as sixth star leaves jungle?

I’m A Celebrity’s final is creeping ever closer, and now Martin Kemp has become the sixth star to leave the jungle – who isn’t sad to have left either.

Tuesday’s episode saw Kelly Brook exit as the fourth campmate, following Vogue Williams the night before. Then came Ruby Wax’s departure on Wednesday – a moment that left fans fuming, with many branding it the “worst elimination” in the show’s history. Earlier in the run, Alex Scott was the first out, with Eddie Kadi following soon after. Now Martin has joined the list of famous faces heading home.

When Ant and Dec announced the bottom two – Martin Kemp and Lisa Riley – it was Martin who had received the fewest votes, bringing his jungle adventure to a close. This time, though, viewers didn’t hold back their feelings, and social media quickly filled with posts celebrating the result.

Martin was the next star to leave the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to who left I’m A Celebrity tonight

It was quite divided on social media, but a lot of viewers were generally pleased with the Spandau Ballet star leaving the camp.

One wrote: “Martin has finally gone,” while sharing a dancing meme, and another echoed the same statement.

“Yes, Lisa is staying!” another rejoiced.

A third joked: “Martin’s holiday is over,” after fans have been claiming he has been taking a ‘month-long’ holiday in Australia due to his lack of trials.

But not all fans were happy. One X user was devastated as they wrote: “NO WAY!”

Another added: “Martin’s just a sweet guy. Oddly emotional about him.”

Martin has been a bookies favourite to leave for several days but managed to survive the public vote (Credit: ITV)

Martin on who he thinks will win I’m A Celebrity after he left

But one thing is for sure, Martin Kemp’s son Roman will be chuffed over who left I’m a Celebrity tonight. Roman had been praying that his dad didn’t beat his own record of coming in third place when he took part in 2019.

A fan remembered: “Roman going to be laughing he made it further than Martin! Wasn’t getting the scene time but he’s been a good campmate!”

Speaking to Ant and Dec after her exit, Martin joked: “I have dreamt about this moment.”

They reminded him over Roman’s stint and Martin said he was happy he didn’t beat his son’s attempt! How sweet!

He said he hoped Shona will become the next Queen of the Jungle.

Martin Kemp was stood in reception for the Bushtucker Trial (Credit: ITV)

Martin Kemp took on his first proper trial

We finally watched Martin Kemp step into the spotlight – and even break into song – as he tackled a Bushtucker Trial filled with books, snakes and plenty of jungle chaos.

It was the Spandau Ballet legend’s first real trial of the series, after weeks of viewers complaining about his lack of airtime. But that all shifted when he paired up with Tom Read Wilson for the Lethal Library challenge.

The duo were tasked with hunting down seven books hidden throughout the cramped, critter-infested library.

However, while Martin remained stationed at the reception desk having the odd handful of worms, bugs and jungle nasties dropped onto him, viewers felt he’d been handed the far easier role.

Tom, on the other hand, was darting around the library, rummaging through shelves and navigating snakes at every turn to keep the challenge moving.

One viewer fumed: “Even when Martin Kemp is given a task it isn’t exactly a task like any other, me thinks I’m A Celebrity is taking us for fools?”

A second echoed the sentiment: “This lowkey feels like a trial designed just to get Martin and Tom out of the camp. It could easily be done as a one person trial.”

A third chimed in: “Yep, Tom doing the hard work while Martin gets a clue from Dec.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Martin Kemp issued warning by wife Shirlie over ‘lack of airtime’

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here returns on ITV1 and ITVX nightly at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’re happy with who left the I’m A Celebrity jungle?