I’m A Celebrity fans are getting increasingly worried that Martin Kemp may leave during tonight’s elimination (Friday, November 28).

Fans have complained that the star isn’t getting enough screen time, which they’re worrying will hamper his chances of avoiding going home early…

Martin is up for elimination tonight (Credit: ITV)

Martin Kemp up for elimination on I’m A Celebrity

Martin, Kelly Brook, Aitch, Angry Ginge, Ruby Wax, Alex Scott and Jack Osbourne are all set to face the public vote tonight.

The celeb with the least amount of votes to be saved will be the first out of the 2025 series.

Last night saw Roman Kemp, Martin’s son, share a video of his dad on X. In the video, which is a freeze frame of the celebrities watching a live head-to-head trial, all the other stars can be seen looking ill while watching on.

Martin, meanwhile, can be seen sitting and grinning.

“This just about sums up my dad’s time in #ImACeleb,” Roman captioned the video.

Will Martin be first out? (Credit: ITV)

Fans concerned for Martin Kemp

Some of the fans taking to the comment section of Roman’s tweet, however, have expressed concern that Martin will be the first out. They’re also worried that he’s not getting enough screen time and has “disappeared” over the last few days.

“Is he in the Jungle? Have hardly seen him almost two weeks,” one fan tweeted.

“Sadly, I think your dad will be first out as he is just overpowered by all the other characters in their this year,” another said.

“Wish he would get more screen time,” a third wrote.

“He is not getting the edit, but your dad seems like a nice guy and deserves more airtime. The edit is going for a younger audience so the edit it Ginge and Co,” another added.

Fans are loving Martin (Credit: ITV)

Praise for Martin

However, there was plenty of love for Martin, too.

“Your old man is a true legend and it’s a joy to watch him,” one fan said.

“He is amazing Roman, always so calm and kind to everyone. The way he talks about your Mum, you and your sister warms my heart,” another wrote.

“He is really enjoying it and he is an absolute joy to watch,” a third added.

The first celebrity will leave during tonight’s show. Who will it be? Who do you want to go?!

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Friday, November 29) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

