Former I’m A Celebrity star Paul Burrell reveals on Unpacked Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘reaction’ to watching eating trial

Former I’m A Celebrity star Paul Burrell has made a pretty incredible claim about the late Queen Elizabeth II on spin-off programme Unpacked.

Paul was the late Princess Diana’s butler for a decade. He worked with the royal family for many years.

Appearing on I’m A Celeb spin-off show, Unpacked, on Thursday night, Paul reminisced about his time in the Aussie jungle amid the current series.

Paul Burrell appeared on I'm A Celebrity over 20 years ago

Queen Elizabeth II ‘let out a little yelp’ over I’m A Celebrity scene

Paul appeared on the fourth series of I’m A Celeb in 2004.

He finished as runner-up, narrowly losing out to comedian Joe Pasquale who was crowned King of the Jungle.

A big fan of the ITV show, Paul then went on to compete on the Australian version in 2018. This time round, he finished in ninth place.

Paul Burrell had to eat kangaroo testicles on I'm A Celeb

Paul appears on I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked

Most recently, he returned as a contestant on the I’m A Celebrity… South Africa all-star edition in 2023. Myleene Klass won the series, with Paul coming in sixth place.

The 67-year-old has since credited the programme with saving his life, after a pre-show medical revealed he had early-stage prostate cancer.

Over 20 years on, he is still remembered for his iconic 2004 eating trial, where he ate kangaroo testicles.

“The kangaroo testicles, yeah,” Paul grimaced, as the infamous moment was replayed on Unpacked on Thursday night and host Kemi Rodgers seized the opportunity to quiz him about it. “I still think about that.”

The queen let out a little yelp as I chomped into a kangaroo’s testicle.

“You know,” he went on, “I was told that at Windsor Castle, when the queen and Prince Philip used to have dinner they had a little television in the corner of the room and they were watching the trial that night and the queen let out a little yelp as I chomped into a kangaroo’s testicle.”

Apparently, Queen Elizabeth used to watch I'm A Celebrity

Do the royals watch the jungle?

“I think that’s the quote of the series. I love that she watched the show!” Kemi gasped at the story.

Co-host Joel Dommett agreed: “That is the info we want, Paul! This is incredible.”

They then asked Paul if he thinks any of the royals watch the jungle.

He replied: “I bet they do, yes! I can see William and Kate sat down watching it with the kids, absolutely. It’s the best show on TV.”

As jungle fans will know, Princess Anne’s son-in-law Mike Tindall appeared on the 2022 version of I’m A Celebrity. He finished in fourth place.

I’m A Celebrity airs every night from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

