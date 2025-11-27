Prince William tells John Cleese his kids ‘love’ watching Fawlty Towers in sweet moment

Prince William has revealed his kids love watching a timeless sitcom with him and Kate, Princess of Wales, in a very sweet moment with comedy legend.

Last night (November 26) marked the 2025 Tusk Awards ceremony, which Prince William initially helped launch in 2013.

But while he was at the event, he took the time to speak to comedian John Cleese. And Prince William even revealed some adorable information about his kids.

Prince William’s kids love watching the show (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Prince William loves watching TV show with his kids

During the event, William actually headed over to actor John as he wanted to personally tell him about his family’s enjoyment for the TV sitcom.

John starred as Basil Fawlty, the proprietor of the hotel Fawlty Towers, in the 1970s hit comedy series.

Before Prince William gave his serious speech about environmental protection to the invited guests, he had some time to mingle with the famous faces.

Speaking to John and his wife, Jennifer Wade, Prince William opened up about how his kids, George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven, love Fawlty Towers.

He told them: “My children have just started watching Fawlty Towers. They literally love it. We have been having a lot of family laughs at home watching that.”

Prince William went on to admit he had been “reminiscing” and “reliving” the show through watching his kids watch it for the first time. He said he felt the whole experience was “brilliant” for the family.

John was clearly touched by his comments. He explained: “It’s about ‘who is frightened of who’ and kids pick that up immediately.”

Other faces at the Tusk Awards ceremony included royals Zara and Mike Tindall, plus William’s maternal cousins, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer.

William created the awards in 2013 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What are the Tusk Conservation Awards for?

Back in 2013, Prince William helped launch the Tusk Awards. Over the years, he has regularly attended the ceremonies.

The aim is to recognise “the achievements of extraordinary people whose work protecting Africa’s irreplaceable natural heritage might otherwise go unnoticed”.

At the awards last year, Prince William spoke about how he hopes his kids can grow up in a world full of animals.

He said at the 2024 Tusk Awards: “I want my children to live in a world where swallows still migrate. Where gorillas still live in the cloud forest of Uganda. And rhinos still roam the arid rangelands of Namibia.”

George is facing a lot of changes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince George is facing a ‘big year’

Prince William speaking about his kids to John Cleese comes just days after it was reported that Prince George’s parents are facing a decision about his future.

William and Kate’s eldest child is getting ready to start secondary school next year, having just turned 12.

While he currently attends Lambrook School in Berkshire with his siblings, there is reportedly a lot of thought going into where he will move onto.

According to sources, Prince William wanted to send George to Eton College. This is the same prestigious all-boys school that he and Prince Harry attended, which is also close to their new home.

However, reports suggested that Kate wasn’t fully on-board with that idea. It’s believed she prefers the idea of a co-educational, relaxed environment. This is like her own previous school Marlborough College in Wiltshire.

While it remains to be seen where exactly George will end up next year, it’s very clear that Prince William and Princess Kate are taking the decision very seriously.

We can’t wait to see what’s next for the family!

Read more: Kate Middleton’s ‘two-word instruction’ to Prince William on BAFTAs red carpet

What do you think of Prince William speaking about his kids? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!