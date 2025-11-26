Kate Middleton’s ‘two-word instruction’ to Prince William on BAFTAs red carpet

Kate, Princess of Wales, once gave Prince William a two-word instruction at the BAFTAs, according to a lip reader.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have attended many red carpet events over the years. Just last week, they attended the Royal Variety Performance.

But in 2023, the couple attended the BAFTAs where, according to an expert lip reader, William and Kate had a sweet interaction.

Prince William and Kate at the BAFTAs two years ago (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton and Prince William at BAFTAs

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Hickling analysed footage from the red carpet chats during the royal couple’s BAFTAs appearance. She believes that Kate gave her husband a playful yet pointed reminder to be mindful of fans.

“Hey, slow down. Did you ignore her?” Kate reportedly asked William as they walked toward the venue.

William, momentarily unsure, apparently leaned in and placed a hand on her shoulder before replying: “Who?”

Kate smiled and clarified, according to Hickling: “You were walking quite quick.”

Glancing back over his shoulder, William reportedly responded: “Who was it? Oh, that crowd over there.”

The pair then turned to acknowledge the group with a warm wave and a joint: “Hi.”

Last year, Kate took a break from red carpet events as she quietly recovered from her cancer treatment.

But this week, she was back with William as they attended the Royal Variety Performance in London.

Dressed in a striking velvet bodycon gown by Talbot Runhof, the princess looked radiant alongside William, who wore a classic black tuxedo.

The royal couple appeared relaxed and affectionate, even sharing a subtle moment of PDA. William placed a guiding hand on Kate’s back while entering the venue.

Held annually at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the Royal Variety Performance is a staple of the royal calendar. It also supports the Royal Variety Charity, which benefits entertainers and those in the performing arts.

Kate and William attended the Royal Variety Performance last week (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William’s tribute to Kate

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Prince William shared a touching reflection on his wife during a visit to the Youth Shedz project in North Wales.

Chatting with founder Scott Jenkinson and his wife Sian, who supported Scott through addiction and homelessness, William was visibly moved.

“He has done well to turn his life around,” William told Sian.

“With my wife behind me. You know that,” Scott nodded. The prince smiled and responded: “This is it. Behind every average man there is an even better wife.”

What do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.