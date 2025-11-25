Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘duty of care’ over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor amid scandal

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, reportedly feel a “duty of care” over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, according to a royal expert.

Andrew has faced much scandal in recent years over his association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Earlier this month, Andrew was stripped of his prince title. It came after discussions with his older brother, King Charles, over his remaining royal titles and honours.

He will also move out of his 30-room Royal Lodge home in Windsor.

Prince William and Kate’s ‘duty of care’ towards Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Since stepping down, Andrew has largely remained inside Royal Lodge. Sources claim he has been “wandering around” alone and “ranting to himself”.

Described as “isolated” and increasingly withdrawn, the royal has been spotted only occasionally, usually on horseback, within the estate grounds.

Despite his shattered reputation, Prince William and Kate reportedly still feel a sense of responsibility for Andrew’s wellbeing.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror that the Waleses believe in a basic “duty of care” toward Andrew, even as they keep him at arm’s length.

“While there is no love lost between William, Catherine and Andrew, my understanding is that they, and the rest of the royal family, believe they still have a duty of care for his welfare and mental health,” Ms Bond explained. “Andrew is reported to have become isolated, depressed and solitary.”

Andrew will reportedly move to a smaller property on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk by early next year.

“It’s unfortunate,” Ms Bond said of Andrew’s recurring presence in press photos. “[It is] drawing attention away from the work the rest of the family are doing.”

Kensington Palace has been contacted for comment.

Prince William ‘played active role’ in Andrew’s downfall

With Andrew still living on royal grounds, the risk of further embarrassment remains.

Behind the scenes, Prince William is believed to have been instrumental in decisions regarding Andrew’s royal status.

Reports have suggested William was frustrated by the royal family’s initial lenient treatment of Andrew, particularly the decision to remove only his Duke of York title while allowing him to keep his “prince” status and remain at Royal Lodge.

Decisions have been made over Andrew’s royal status due to his ties to Epstein.

The royal also faced allegations of sexual assault from Virginia Giuffre. Ms Giuffre alleged she was made to sleep with Andrew when she was 17 in the early 2000s, after being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has always vehemently denied all allegations against him.

