Prince William’s gushing confession about wife Kate Middleton

Prince William made a touching nod to his wife Kate, Princess of Wales, during an engagement in North Wales this week.

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales visited the community-led Youth Shedz initiative in Mochdre.

It was there that William spoke fondly of his wife.

Prince William travelled to Wales for a full day of royal engagements (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Prince William praises Kate during Wales trip

While visiting Youth Shedz, William spoke with founder Scott Jenkinson and his wife Sian, who shared how her support helped Scott overcome addiction and homelessness.

After hearing their story, William turned to Sian and acknowledged: “He has done well to turn his life around.”

Scott replied: “With my wife behind me. You know that.”

William smiled and agreed: “This is it. Behind every average man there is an even better wife.”

William was in familiar territory. He and Kate once lived in Anglesey, about 40 miles away, during the early years of their marriage when he served as an RAF helicopter pilot.

Behind every average man there is an even better wife.

Tuesday’s engagements included stops in Colwyn Bay, where William joined members of the Marine Conservation Society’s Youth Ocean Network for a beach walk.

Braving the crisp winter air, he greeted well-wishers along the promenade, joking with one local: “You’ve been here for a while, I can tell. You’ve got the coldest hands.”

Alongside young volunteers and conservation director Gareth Cunningham, William praised the group’s efforts to raise awareness about marine heritage and wellbeing.

Mr Cunningham later told HELLO!: “There was proper engagement. You could see he was really passionate about the project and encouraging us to do more as well.”

William couldn’t help but praise Kate (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William in North Wales

His stop at Youth Shedz reflected his long-standing advocacy for vulnerable youth and issues like homelessness. The centre provides children and teens with a supportive community, offering cooking, gaming, podcasting, and 3D printing workshops.

William even received a pair of homemade earrings from Scott and Sian’s daughter, intended for Kate, a gesture that clearly touched him. When gifted sweets from the children’s cooking class, he joked they “may never make it back” to his own children.

Sian explained that one of the charity’s goals is teaching young people the value of relationships through simple, grounding activities like sitting together at a table.

William agreed, noting that children shouldn’t always be “by screens or disappearing off elsewhere”.

