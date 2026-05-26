‘Disappointed’ Vernon Kay admits he’s ‘absolutely gutted’ as he addresses career ‘snub’ on Radio 2 show

BBC Radio 2 star Vernon Kay has admitted he’s “absolutely gutted” after being handed a career ‘snub’. It comes just weeks after his split from Tess Daly.

The star, 52, made the admission live on air on his radio show.

Vernon lost out on an award (Credit: ITV)

BBC Radio 2 star Vernon Kay on career snub

Last week, the ARIAs – the UK’s leading audio and radio industry awards ceremony – took place.

Vernon and the BBC Radio 2 team were up for an award – Best Event Coverage – for Vernon’s At The Oasis Homecoming Concert.

Unfortunately, the team walked away from the ceremony empty-handed. The category’s gold went to Tandem Productions for BBC Radio 3’s Train Tracks coverage. The Shipping Forecast Day by BBC Radio 4 and Greatest Hits Radio’s Live Aid Relived coverage followed.

While Vernon didn’t personally attend the event, some of his crew did, and he spoke to them about the ceremony during this morning’s show (Tuesday, May 26). Amongst those who attended was his show producer, Janine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vernon (@vernonkay)

‘Absolutely gutted’

“Honestly, what a privilege, we were saying how lucky to just spend an evening with some amazing, creative, fantastic people in the radio world and to just enjoy celebrating their successes, amazing,” she said.

In response, Vernon joked: “That’s Janine politely saying: ‘We’re absolutely gutted that we lost’, well done Janine, you’re such a professional, I wouldn’t have said that.”

“I honestly… what an amazing state the radio is at the moment. It’s a fantastic world full of some fantastic creative people making fantastic things,” Janine responded.

“Doing fantastically well, with fantastic radio,” Vernon then said. However, he did admit he was still disappointed by the result.

“But I’m a little bit competitive, and I was disappointed, not for me, because I never went out but for the team,” he said.

Vernon joked about losing (Credit: Cover Images)

Vernon Kay on disappointing award results

Vernon went on to praise his team for “working so hard” on the coverage.

“I’m sure everyone works so hard on the three teams that won the bronze, silver and gold, of course, they do, because they got recognised to do quality radio. But you know our team did work exceptionally well. And it’s personal, so do you know what I mean?” he then said.

Janine then jokingly urged the star to “let it go”. He then responded with: “Love you guys. Shut your face.”

Read more: Tess Daly ‘almost at breaking point’ as Vernon Kay moves on with his life: ‘She’s been feeling totally numb’

So what do you think of this story? You can then leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.