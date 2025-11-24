Prince George facing ‘big year ahead’ as William and Kate ‘make school decision’

Prince George will be preparing for secondary school next year and there’s much speculation over where he’ll go.

The young prince, who celebrated his 12th birthday in July, currently attends Lambrook School in Berkshire. His younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, also attend the school.

But when he turns 13 next summer, George will be moving onto his next schooling chapter.

Prince George faces big change next year (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘making decision’ over Prince George’s next school

According to sources, Prince William favoured sending George to Eton College, the prestigious all-boys boarding school he attended alongside his younger brother, Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, Kate reportedly liked a co-educational and more relaxed environment such as her alma mater Marlborough College in Wiltshire.

However, according to reports, many royal experts are predicting they’ll choose Eton for George, not just because of its prestige, but due to practical reasons as well.

Eton is just a short drive from the family’s home of Forest Lodge in Windsor.

George is tipped to attend Eton College next year (Credit: Cover Images)

Inside Eton College where William and Harry attended

Prince Harry, William’s younger brother and George’s uncle, spoke about attending Eton College as a young boy.

He wrote in his 2023 memoir Spare: “In the early autumn of 1998, having completed my education at Ludgrove the previous spring, I entered Eton. A profound shock.

“The finest school in the world for boys, Eton was meant to be a shock, I think.”

He added that Eton was a “heaven for brilliant boys”. Harry said: “It could thus only be purgatory for one very unbrilliant boy.”

Eton reportedly costs around £63k per year, and provides education for students aged between 13 and 18. George will turn 13 in July 2026.

Royal experts have theorised that George’s schooling has already been decided (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince George’s school ‘decided’

For months, royal watchers have debated whether George will follow in his father’s footsteps by going to Eton College or potentially Marlborough College.

“Yes, this is a big year ahead,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror. “George becomes a teenager and, as William hinted when talking about phones, he’s clearly exploring a few boundaries. I suppose his new school has already been decided.”

Ms Bond believes Kate’s own experience will have influenced the decision. But her parenting values might have made the idea of boarding more difficult.

“Personally, I think it’s a great shame if he’s going to be sent away to board,” she said. “And I would have thought that would go against some of Catherine’s central beliefs.”

We’ll have to wait and see which school George will attend next year, as Kensington Palace has yet to confirm any decision.

