I’m A Celebrity fans countdown to first elimination as viewers make up their minds on who they want out

I’m A Celebrity viewers are already getting itchy feet about the first elimination, now that they’ve had time to size up this year’s campmates. With the show heading into its second week, fans are eager to know when voting will finally open to send someone packing.

There’s also plenty of chatter about Saturday night’s episode – will it be a live instalment or just a compilation of best bits? Here’s what you need to know.

Could Kelly be at risk in I’m A Celebrity’s first elimination?

I’m A Celebrity fans have already begun asking when the first elimination is. Two new arrivals have just entered, yet some viewers are already keen to start voting people out!

Irish model and TV presenter Vogue Williams made her I’m A Celebrity debut last night alongside Celebs Go Dating’s Tom Read Wilson. They won’t be going anywhere any time soon, but it seems some fans already know who they want to send home.

Viewers seem to not be warming up to Kelly Brook and even Kelly Osbourne is chiming in. She took to social media to call out the model for what she said about her brother Jack who is in the jungle.

“Kelly Brook… I don’t think I like you,” Kelly said in an emotionally-charged Instagram Story. “Elbowing out of the way to get to the fish… you’re so performative, with all the gagging and the over‑dramatics.

“You bring out my big‑sister vibes where I want to attack you because I feel like you’re a bit of a bully,” she added.

And she’s not the only one.

“Get Kelly out,” wrote one fan on X as last night’s episode aired.

“Kelly has issues. Hope she’s first out,” said a second. “Kelly is so irritating, leave Jack alone,” said another.

Fans want the first I’m A Celebrity elimination already

Writing on social media on Thursday night, one said: “How long until we can get people eliminated? Why does there have to be someone jarring on every season?”

Another added: “I can’t wait for the eliminations to start, I know who I want out!”

But when will it be?

ITV bosses are keeping tight-lipped about when the first elimination is. But we’ve done some digging but it looks like it won’t be just yet.

I’m A Celebrity 2024’s first elimination took place on Day 13 in camp. Journalist Jane Moore was the first campmate to be given the shove.

In 2023, horse racer Frankie Dettori was eliminated on Day 15. But it is likely the public vote was pushed back, as Celebrity MasterChef’s Grace Dent quit on Day 9 and Jamie Lynn Spears walked out on Day 11.

The year before that, Loose Women’s Charlene White was first to be eliminated. Like in 2024, she left on Day 13. In 2021, it was Day 13 when former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips was given the boot, too.

Even in 2020, when the show was moved to Gwrych Castle in Wales due to the Covid pandemic, the same format followed. Paralympian Hollie Arnold was eliminated on Day 13.

When will the first 2025 elimination be?

Given the history of I’m A Celebrity’s eliminations in recent years – with 2022 being ignored – it’s very like the first celebrity will leave on Day 13.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 started on Sunday November 16. This year, Day 13 falls on Friday, November 28. It’s very likely bosses will stick to this date. It is a Friday night, which is also often a longer show.

The only thing that could throw a spanner in the works is if a couple of people from this year’s camp quit in the meantime.

The public vote for who you want to send home is likely to open 24 hours before, on Thursday November 27. But it could come earlier, so make sure you decide who you want out first soon.

As we all know, once one celebrity goes, they all start being voted out thick and fast! There is likely to be an elimination every night from November 28 until the final. And on some nights, it could even be a double eviction!

Is Saturday night’s I’m A Celebrity a live show?

The Saturday night edition of I’m A Celebrity no longer serves as a weekly highlights reel. Those leftover clips now live over on the nightly spin-off, Unpacked, which runs for a full hour after every main episode – plenty of space to cram in all the juicy bits that didn’t make it into the jungle broadcast.

That means the Saturday instalment is treated just like the Sunday to Friday shows. Ant and Dec are still live from Australia, and Unpacked continues as normal straight after on ITV2.

For this week, the Saturday episode lands at 9.05pm on 22 November 2025 and runs for an hour, with Unpacked following at 10.05pm. So don’t be fooled into thinking you’re tuning in for a simple round-up – it’s the real deal.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Friday November 20, 2025.

