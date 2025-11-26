I’m A Celebrity 2025: Shona McGarty fans make U-turn after star lies about helping campmate

Shona McGarty has landed herself in hot water (pardon the pun) after being caught out fibbing to her I’m A Celebrity campmates about helping Kelly Brook with the notoriously gruelling water duty.

The former EastEnders star insisted she’d been lending a hand – but Kelly was left hauling the heavy containers on her own. And it didn’t take long for the truth to surface.

Ruby Wax and Lisa Riley have now clocked what really happened and openly called Shona out, leaving camp dynamics looking a little shaky as tensions simmer.

Fans have also turned on Shona since seeing the clip on spin-off show, I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked. Some are even calling for her elimination from the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity’s Shona McGarty lies about water duty

The damning footage showed Kelly humping huge pails of water up and down the hilly steps to camp. Talking to herself, she puffed: “Ugh, I’ve got a sweat on.”

Contraband smuggler Shona yawned while in the trees. Down in camp, eagle-eyed Ruby later asked: “Shona, are you on water duty?” Shona replied : “Yes.”

Ruby went on: “I didn’t think you were on water duty. You weren’t seen. I didn’t see you on water duty.”

Lisa Riley, who was sitting nearby, said to Ruby: “What, you thought it was just Kelly on water duty? Yep.”

Shona insisted she had been “doing the weights” to pump the water, adding that she had been “up the stairs”.

Ruby then turned to Lisa, in full earshot of Shona, and said: “I just never saw Shona do the water.” Shaking her head, Lisa agreed: “No, I’m totally with you.”

In the Bush Telegraph, Shona complained about the job. She said: “I think Kelly’s getting on really well. Every time I turn around, there’s new water on the boil. She’s smashing it. But I… ugh, it’s all that heavy lifting.”

Shona was sleeping in another clip as Kelly humped water around in the dark.

I’m A Celebrity fans turn on Shona

Back in the Unpacked studio, host Kemi Rodgers gasped: “Oh my goodness.” Joel Dommett, her co-presenter, was also shocked by the footage. “Oooh,” he said. “That was a great clip. It’s mad that she’s been rumbled.”

I’m A Celebrity fans have now turned on Shona, predicting she will be eliminated from camp first.

“Shona sleeping when she’s meant to be doing the water!” one viewer said on X. Another added: “I know I often wondered what her job was. Thought she’d gone back to ruining the food. Well Aitch is leader he’s going to have to tell her. She’s lazy.”

Some else predicted: “Shona will be the first one to be evicted.”

And Shona won’t be able to sidestep responsibility for much longer. With the show rolling out its brand-new Rivals format, every campmate is about to be pushed to prove their worth.

The twist sees each celeb go head-to-head with a designated rival to secure food for their team – meaning there’s nowhere to hide when the pressure’s on.

Tonight, it’s Kelly versus Vogue Williams in a truly stomach-turning showdown, as the pair compete to see who can eat a pig’s brain the fastest. Grim doesn’t even cover it.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday November 26, 2025.

