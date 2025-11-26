Former I’m A Celebrity star Jake Quickenden gets jealous over new campmates as he wants to go back on the show

Former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! favourite Jake Quickenden admits he gets “mad” watching the show these days.

More than ten years after he braved the Aussie jungle with Edwina Currie, Jimmy Bullard and co., the 37-year-old joined Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on This Morning today (November 26) to reflect on his time in camp.

And it turns out Jake reckons he’d cope just fine if he were ever thrown back into the rainforest for round two.

I’m A Celebrity makes ex-star feel “mad”

After his 2014 highlights played on screen, Cat Deeley asked Jake: “When you watch it, do you get FOMO [fear of missing out]?”

“Yeah, every time,” he star answered. “It actually makes me mad watching it, because I wish I could go back in. I’d love to.

“I was, like, fresh out of The X Factor. So I just went in there a totally scared young lad and then I just loved every second of it.”

One of Jake’s “best moments” from his I’m A Celebrity stint was when “legend” Edwina fell asleep ridiculously quick on their first night in camp.

“I flew in with her in a helicopter,” Jake remembered. “She was fast asleep on the first night after about 20 seconds and I sat up all night terrified. She was out, and I was just like, ‘This woman is a different breed’. Not bothered at all!”

Did Jake Quickenden win I’m A Celebrity?

Jake Quickenden, who went on to win Dancing on Ice in 2018, famously finished as the runner-up during his I’m A Celebrity year. He lost out to World Superbike legend Carl Fogarty – hardly a defeat to be embarrassed about.

He’s also shared one surprising gripe from his time on the show.

Speaking to Metro, Jake revealed he never even got his iconic bridge moment after leaving camp.

“I didn’t get to walk across the bridge,” he said. “I remember rocking up and my mum was there, and it was a bit of an anti-climax because I never got to do the bridge.”

Most of it passed in a whirlwind anyway, he admitted. Jake recalled stuffing himself the day before entering the jungle and feeling sick for 24 hours after “eating everything in sight”.

Still, reaching the final and finishing second left him “really excited” and proud of how far he got.

