I’m A Celebrity viewers demand change as they call out ITV show’s ‘greedy plan’: ‘It’s stupid’

Viewers of I’m A Celebrity believe there should be a new voting system after the ITV show has already booted off two campmates.

On Friday (November 28), former Lioness Alex Scott became the first celebrity voted off the hit show after facing the public vote against six other campmates.

Meanwhile, last night (November 30), hosts Ant and Dec announced that comedian Eddie Kadi was the second star to be eliminated.

The public has to vote to save their favourite as opposed to eliminating who they want out.

Both public votes have left viewers divided, with many believing both Alex and Eddie shouldn’t have been sent packing. In addition to the backlash, the show has accused viewers of “racism” with the two celebrities who aren’t white being out first.

Eddie became the second campmate voted off I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers want a new voting system from ITV

In a fresh set of complaints, fans of I’m A Celebrity are now demanding a new voting system.

“They need to change it to vote out, not vote to save. Have to say I did vote split between Ginge, Aitch, Eddie and Lisa but if I voted to evict, it would have been 1 person with all the votes,” one user wrote on X.

“100 percent agree. There are plenty I want to keep, but only a couple I want to go, one in particular!” another person shared.

“That’s the greedy plan, to get you voting more,” a third insisted.

“[Bleep] vote to save, I want a vote to kick out,” a fourth declared.

“It should be a vote to evict rather than a vote to save, it’s stupid,” a fifth person wrote.

(Credit: ITV)

Who is favourite to leave tonight?

Tonight (December 1), another celeb will exit the show following another public vote.

After receiving exclusive odds, it could be bad news for Martin Kemp…

Shane Orton, spokesperson at Sports Casting, said: “After Eddie Kadi became the second celebrity to be voted out of the jungle last night, there is no respite, as another elimination is coming tonight. Sadly, Martin Kemp is the frontrunner to be sent packing.”

Actor and singer Martin is the favourite with odds of 9/4. Behind him is Loose Women star Kelly Brook and presenter Vogue Williams with 3/1.

