Viewers of I’m A Celebrity were left puzzled after the ITV show suffered an unexpected glitch last night (November 30), which led to many complaints.

On Sunday, the popular reality programme returned to its usual time slot. During the episode, the comedian Eddie Kadi was the second campmate to be voted off.

Viewers were unhappy with the result, with one user on X declaring: “Eddie leaving, I did not expect that. He was my winner!”

However, it seems the show was hit with more complaints when many were left believing their television was faulty…

ITV blacked out in the middle of last night’s episode (Credit: ITV)

ITV suffers awkward glitch during I’m A Celebrity

In the middle of last night’s episode, the show suddenly glitched and blacked out. For a couple of seconds, the screen was completely black with just the ITV1 logo in the left-hand corner.

Many viewers at home initially believed their television or connection was playing up. However, upon looking at social media, everyone was dealing with the same problem.

“ITV giving me a scare. I thought my TV broke there they need to get their act together,” one person wrote on X.

“WTF is going on ITV with this glitching?” another asked.

“That’s the second time in one series that ITV have made us believe that our TV’s are broken!” a third stated.

“Thanks ITV for making me think my TV was on the frizz,” a fourth person said.

“ITV went weird then! The butter,” a fourth shared.

“Did ITV glitch for anyone else?” a fifth user questioned.

“What on earth just happened on my TV? ITV, get it together guys,” a sixth said.

Viewers were confused by the glitch (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on I’m A Celebrity last night?

Within the same episode, the campmates were given the chance to win their letters from home.

In order to win them, they had to take part in a challenge called Blender Defenders.

Out of the remaining 11 celebrities, Jack Osbourne was the only campmate not to receive his letter.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans accused of racism as Eddie Kadi is eliminated: ‘First Alex, then Eddie?’

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV1

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!