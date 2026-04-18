‘Non-PC’ way Paloma Faith ‘escaped’ from ‘uncomfortable situation’ with Kate Middleton after mortifying weight loss comment

Paloma Faith and Catherine, Princess of Wales might not seem like an obvious pairing, but the two have crossed paths before, and it turns out their encounter was more awkward than you might expect.

The chart-topping singer recently opened up about the moment on her Mad Sad Bad podcast, where she was joined by comedian Rosie Jones. As the conversation unfolded, the pair looked back on meeting Kate at the Royal Variety Performance in 2018, shortly after the royal had welcomed her third child, Prince Louis.

Paloma made an awkward comment to Kate (Credit: Eddie Mulholland/Shutterstock)

Paloma Faith’s awkward royal encounter with Kate Middleton

At first, the interaction seemed perfectly friendly. Paloma recalled chatting with Kate about children and family life. However, things quickly took an uncomfortable turn when she made a comment she instantly regretted.

She admitted: “I said, ‘Didn’t you look good post-partum, Kate. How have you lost that weight so quickly?'”

Almost immediately, Paloma realised she may have crossed a line. The remark left her feeling flustered, and she began looking for a way out of the conversation.

Paloma Faith’s quick escape plan

That is when things became even more awkward.

Paloma explained how she turned to Rosie in a moment of panic, saying: “Then I looked at [Rosie] and thought, ‘Can we just say that, because you’re disabled, we have to go, and you need me to help you?'”

She continued: “Then everyone was, like, ‘Rosie said she needs Paloma to take her because of the stairs.'”

Rosie recently starred on Paloma’s podcast (Credit: Brett Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Reflecting on the situation, Paloma admitted: “[Rosie] helped me in a very non-PC way by allowing me to abuse and use her disability to get myself out of a potentially uncomfortable situation with some Royal Family members.”

Despite the cringeworthy moment, it seems there were no lasting hard feelings. In fact, Paloma later went on to perform at one of Kate’s Christmas events, suggesting any awkwardness was firmly left in the past.

Not the only awkward royal moment

Of course, this is far from the only time a royal encounter has taken an unexpected turn.

During a 2020 visit to a care home in Cardiff, Kate herself was on the receiving end of a mix-up. While meeting resident Joan Drew-Smith alongside Prince William, she was mistaken for her husband’s assistant.

Laughing it off, Kate quipped: “Well I am your assistant! I have been for a long time!”

All things considered, even the most polished royal moments can come with a side of awkwardness.

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