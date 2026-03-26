Kate Middleton’s wardrobe ‘struggle’ with her hat during historic ceremony

Kate Middleton turned heads for all the right reasons on Wednesday, stepping out in a striking wide-brimmed hat as she joined Prince William for a major royal engagement.

But while her look was undeniably polished, the ever-unpredictable British weather nearly had other plans.

Kate, 44, attended Canterbury Cathedral alongside William for the installation of the new Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally. As she arrived, strong gusts threatened to turn her elegant headpiece into a wardrobe mishap, prompting the princess to hold firmly onto it while making her entrance.

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The Princess of Wales held tightly onto her hat (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton stuns in wide-brimmed hat for ceremony

For the occasion, the ever-stylish royal chose a grey checked coat dress paired with black stiletto heels.

However, it was her hat that truly stole the spotlight. Kate opted for the black and ivory Houndstooth Straw Boater by Juliette Botterill. It was a statement piece that added a dramatic flourish to her outfit.

The wind was blowing a gale, yet Catherine, Princess of Wales maintained such grace.

According to the designer’s website, the design features black and ivory houndstooth straw and is finished with a single ostrich quill.

As she approached the cathedral, Kate was seen clutching the hat as the wind picked up. She carefully avoided what could have been an awkward fashion moment.

Royal fans quickly took to X, praising her composure and signature elegance in the face of the blustery conditions.

Princess Kate battled the windy weather with pure grace (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

‘She handled it as always’

Sharing a clip of the moment, one fan wrote: “Poor Princess Catherine struggling with the wind.”

Another admitted: “I felt so bad watching this… but she handled it as always.”

A third added: “Still pure class though.”

Meanwhile, someone else commented: “The wind was blowing a gale, yet Catherine, Princess of Wales maintained such grace.”

Prince William, 43, and Princess Kate were attending the ceremony on behalf of King Charles.

Dame Sarah Mullally made history last year when she was confirmed as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury. She has become the first woman to lead the Church of England in its 1,400-year history.

Following the ceremony, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared their support for Dame Sarah in her new position.

The installation of the new Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, took place on Wednesday (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

‘Such a historic moment!’

Posting images from the day, the couple’s Instagram account said: “Marking a historic moment for the Church of England.

“Attending the Installation of Dame Sarah Mullally as the Archbishop of Canterbury at Canterbury Cathedral – the first woman to take on the role in its 1,400-year history.”

Read more: Kate Middleton felt ‘terrified’ to follow royal tradition after birth of Prince George

Fans were quick to praise their presence at the landmark event. One wrote: “Such a historic moment! So glad The Prince and Princess of Wales were there to witness it.”

Another added: “A ‪day for history. The Prince and Princess of Wales looked amazing.”

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