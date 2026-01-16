Kate Middleton shocks fans following behaviour at Windsor Castle despite royal status

Princess Kate Middleton left fans doing a double take after the princess made her first solo royal duty of 2026 at Windsor Castle.

The future queen is no stranger to making a public appearance, often dressed in a stylish and stunning ensemble.

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales made her first solo engagement of the new year. She hosted England’s World Cup-winning women’s rugby team.

But Kate quickly sent the internet into a tizz following her behaviour at the event…

Kate made her first solo royal appearance this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate makes Windsor Castle appearance

On Thursday (January 15) to mark the Red Roses’ Rugby World Cup victory, Kate hosted a reception for the England rugby team at the royal family’s ancestral castle.

For the engagement, the Princess of Wales looked nothing short of sensational in a red suit, a nod to the nickname given to the team Red Roses. However, in what has come as a shock to fans, Kate, who is a patron of the Rugby Football Union, drove herself to the royal engagement.

In a clip shared on X, Kate could be seen arriving at the castle behind the wheel of a car. Then, wearing a pair of high heels, she got out in the rain holding an umbrella. She walked to the entrance while accompanied by a man.

Her behaviour got plenty of people talking (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate’s ‘iconic’ behaviour applauded by fans

One stunned user captioned the post: “The Princess of Wales drove herself to Windsor Castle this afternoon to host a reception for the England Women’s rugby team – in an Alexander McQueen suit and stilettos. Iconic.”

Other fans quickly reacted as well, with one person writing: “She is the most iconic future Queen.”

Another added: “So amazing she doesn’t require people to drive her and can easily do it herself.”

A third chimed in: “She holds the umbrella for both of them, what a lady.”

Someone else penned: “Driving in stilettos – respect right there!”

She revealed her children play rugby (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate on playing rugby with children

While at the reception for the World Cup rugby team, Kate gave a rare insight into life at home with her children, Prince George, 12, Prince Louis, seven, and Charlotte, 10.

“Charlotte is playing rugby but at home with the family, so she isn’t yet at school. Rugby is so accessible; Louis is playing touch rugby and it’s such a great game,” Kate shared.

The Princess of Wales went on to say that George is becoming stronger.

She joked that if they play at home, she does “not want to get tackled by George”.

Kate added: “But, up to a certain age I think it’s great.”

